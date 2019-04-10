Several area coaches will take part in a panel put on by the Community Race Relations Coalition on April 25 at Waco’s First Presbyterian Church.
The CRRC’s theme for 2019 is “Color My World” and each of its meetings chooses to focus on a different segment of the Waco community. The first focused on the arts, and this April meeting will focus on athletics.
Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa, La Vega head football coach Don Hyde, La Vega assistant coach Jermaine Carpenter, and University softball coach Karen Ramirez will discuss the ways their programs, athletes, parents and fans bring together various races and ethnicities.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and will begin with a free dinner.