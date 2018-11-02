Jacob Felan piled up 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars scratched the nearby neighbor Wildcats in a key District 10-1A battle for both teams.
Felan also was on his game defensively, making six tackles and a pass breakup. Aquilla (4-5, 2-1) was able to clinch the mercy rule win on Zach Winder’s 33-yard TD run. Winder complemented Felan nicely, racking up 197 yards and four touchdowns, while adding nine tackles on defense.
Tristan Hennig was everywhere defensively for the Cougars, with 19 tackles and an interception.
Gholson (7-2, 1-2) has dropped two straight since a historic 7-0 start to its season.