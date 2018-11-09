AQUILLA – This matchup always ranks as one of the top six-man catfights in the area, and this time the Cougars blanked the Panthers to finalize their spot in the playoffs.
Jacob Felan scored four touchdowns for Aquilla (5-5 overall, 3-1 in 10-1A Div. I), which will advance as the district’s No. 2 seed behind champion Blum. Felan had TD runs of 45, 41 and 16 yards, and also nabbed a 15-yard scoring catch from Zack Winder.
Winder chipped in a pair of TD runs himself, carrying six times for 108 yards, while Felan had four carries for 98 yards. Conner McCurdy had a massive night defensively with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
Aquilla will face New Castle in the 1A bi-district round, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Strawn.
Abbott (4-5, 1-3) struggled to move the ball, averaging 1.3 yards on its 28 plays.