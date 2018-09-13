Results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll.

Class 6A

1. Allen (2-0) at Coppell, Friday.

2. Lake Travis (1-0) at Austin Bowie, Friday.

3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) beat Spring Westfield 35-3.

4. Converse Judson (2-0) at Harlingen, Friday.

5. Cypress Fairbanks (2-0) vs. Houston Northbrook, Saturday.

6. Longview (2-0) vs. Tyler, Friday.

7. Duncanville (2-0) vs. Evangel Christian Academy, La., Saturday.

8. Southlake Carroll (2-0) vs. Odessa Permian, Friday.

9. Katy (1-1) idle.

10. Austin Westlake (2-1) beat Austin Akins 67-0.

Class 5A

1. Aledo (2-0) at Burleson Centennial, Friday.

2. Dallas Highland Park (3-0) beat Frisco Lone Star 10-7.

3. Denton Ryan (2-0) idle.

4. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) lost to Dallas Highland Park 10-7.

5. Lufkin (1-1) vs. Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Friday.

6. College Station (1-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday.

7. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) beat Houston Milby 46-0.

8. A&M Consolidated (2-0) idle.

9. Manvel (1-1) at Houston Sharpstown, Friday.

10. Angleton (2-0) beat Clear Brook 49-23.

Class 4A

1. Carthage (2-0) at Marshall, Friday.

2. Argyle (2-0) at Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday.

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) at Atlanta, Friday.

4. La Vega (1-1) at Austin LBJ, Friday.

5. Gilmer (2-0) at Paris, Friday.

6. Stephenville (1-1) at Abilene Wylie, Friday.

7. Midlothian Heritage (2-0) vs. Decatur, Friday.

8. West Orange-Stark (1-1) vs. Newton, Friday.

9. Melissa (3-0) beat Whitehouse 27-23.

10. Liberty Hill (1-1) at Manor, Friday.

Class 3A

1. Newton (2-0) at West Orange-Stark, Friday.

2. Brock (2-0) at Argyle Liberty Christian, Friday.

3. Canadian (2-0) vs. Perryton, Friday.

4. Goliad (2-0) vs. George West, Friday.

5. Gunter (2-0) vs. Whitesboro, Friday.

6. Lexington (2-0) at Rockdale, Friday.

7. Childress (2-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday.

8. Rockdale (1-1) vs. Lexington, Friday.

9. New London West Rusk (2-0) at Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer), Friday.

10. Yoakum (1-1) at Gonzales, Friday.

Class 2A

1. Mart (2-0) vs. Franklin, Friday.

2. Mason (2-0) vs. Sonora, Friday.

3. Shiner (2-0) vs. Burton, Friday.

4. Wellington (2-0) vs. Abernathy, Friday.

5. Muenster (2-0) at Pottsboro, Friday.

6. Refugio (1-1) at Aransas Pass, Friday.

7. De Leon (2-0) at Dublin, Friday.

8. San Augustine (1-0) vs. Garrison, Friday.

9. Burton (1-1) at Shiner, Friday.

10. New Deal (2-0) vs. Slaton, Friday.

