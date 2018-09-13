Results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll.
Class 6A
1. Allen (2-0) at Coppell, Friday.
2. Lake Travis (1-0) at Austin Bowie, Friday.
3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) beat Spring Westfield 35-3.
4. Converse Judson (2-0) at Harlingen, Friday.
5. Cypress Fairbanks (2-0) vs. Houston Northbrook, Saturday.
6. Longview (2-0) vs. Tyler, Friday.
7. Duncanville (2-0) vs. Evangel Christian Academy, La., Saturday.
8. Southlake Carroll (2-0) vs. Odessa Permian, Friday.
9. Katy (1-1) idle.
10. Austin Westlake (2-1) beat Austin Akins 67-0.
Class 5A
1. Aledo (2-0) at Burleson Centennial, Friday.
2. Dallas Highland Park (3-0) beat Frisco Lone Star 10-7.
3. Denton Ryan (2-0) idle.
4. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) lost to Dallas Highland Park 10-7.
5. Lufkin (1-1) vs. Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Friday.
6. College Station (1-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday.
7. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) beat Houston Milby 46-0.
8. A&M Consolidated (2-0) idle.
9. Manvel (1-1) at Houston Sharpstown, Friday.
10. Angleton (2-0) beat Clear Brook 49-23.
Class 4A
1. Carthage (2-0) at Marshall, Friday.
2. Argyle (2-0) at Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday.
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) at Atlanta, Friday.
4. La Vega (1-1) at Austin LBJ, Friday.
5. Gilmer (2-0) at Paris, Friday.
6. Stephenville (1-1) at Abilene Wylie, Friday.
7. Midlothian Heritage (2-0) vs. Decatur, Friday.
8. West Orange-Stark (1-1) vs. Newton, Friday.
9. Melissa (3-0) beat Whitehouse 27-23.
10. Liberty Hill (1-1) at Manor, Friday.
Class 3A
1. Newton (2-0) at West Orange-Stark, Friday.
2. Brock (2-0) at Argyle Liberty Christian, Friday.
3. Canadian (2-0) vs. Perryton, Friday.
4. Goliad (2-0) vs. George West, Friday.
5. Gunter (2-0) vs. Whitesboro, Friday.
6. Lexington (2-0) at Rockdale, Friday.
7. Childress (2-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday.
8. Rockdale (1-1) vs. Lexington, Friday.
9. New London West Rusk (2-0) at Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer), Friday.
10. Yoakum (1-1) at Gonzales, Friday.
Class 2A
1. Mart (2-0) vs. Franklin, Friday.
2. Mason (2-0) vs. Sonora, Friday.
3. Shiner (2-0) vs. Burton, Friday.
4. Wellington (2-0) vs. Abernathy, Friday.
5. Muenster (2-0) at Pottsboro, Friday.
6. Refugio (1-1) at Aransas Pass, Friday.
7. De Leon (2-0) at Dublin, Friday.
8. San Augustine (1-0) vs. Garrison, Friday.
9. Burton (1-1) at Shiner, Friday.
10. New Deal (2-0) vs. Slaton, Friday.