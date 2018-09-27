Results for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll.
Class 6A
1. Allen (4-0) at McKinney, Friday.
2. Lake Travis (3-0) at Austin High, Friday.
3. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) at La Porte, Friday.
4. Cypress Fairbanks (4-0) idle.
5. Converse Judson (3-0) at San Marcos, Friday.
6. Longview (4-0) at Rockwall, Friday.
7. Duncanville (3-0) vs. Richardson Berkner, Friday.
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) at Keller, Friday.
9. Katy (3-1) idle.
10. Austin Westlake (3-1) at Kyle Lehman, Friday.
Class 5A
1. Aledo (3-0) vs. Everman, Friday.
2. Dallas Highland Park (4-0) vs. Dallas Wilson, Friday.
3. Denton Ryan (3-0) vs. Denton, Friday.
4. Lufkin (2-1) vs. Willis, Friday.
5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) vs. Houston Sterling, Saturday.
6. College Station (3-0) vs. Conroe Caney Creek, Friday.
7. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) at Little Elm, Friday.
8. A&M Consolidated (3-0) vs. Huntsville, Friday.
9. Angleton (3-0) at Alvin Shadow Creek, Friday.
10. Crosby (3-0) at Vidor, Friday.
Class 4A
1. Carthage (4-0) idle.
2. Argyle (3-0) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Friday.
3. Midlothian Heritage (4-0) vs. Waco La Vega, Friday.
4. Liberty Hill (3-1) idle.
5. Giddings (4-0) vs. Geronimo Navarro, Friday.
6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, Friday.
7. La Vega (2-2) at Midlothian Heritage, Friday.
8. Cuero (3-1) at Wharton, Friday.
9. Stephenville (2-2) vs. Georgetown, Friday.
10. Melissa (3-1) at Paris, Friday.
Class 3A
1. Newton (3-0) vs. Gilmer, Friday.
2. Goliad (4-0) vs. Shiner, Friday.
3. Canadian (4-0) at Grapevine Faith, Friday.
4. Gunter (4-0) vs. Nocona, Friday.
5. Childress (4-0) idle.
6. Rockdale (3-1) idle.
7. New London West Rusk (4-0) vs. Mineola, Friday.
8. Brock (3-1) vs. Pilot Point, Friday.
9. Gladewater (4-0) at Winnsboro, Friday.
10. Lexington (2-1) at Caldwell, Friday.
Class 2A
1. Mason (4-0) vs. Comanche, Friday.
2. Shiner (4-0) at Goliad, Friday.
3. Wellington (4-0) vs. Panhandle, Friday.
4. Muenster (4-0) vs. Valley View, Friday.
5. Refugio (3-1) vs. Mart, Friday.
6. Mart (3-1) at Refugio, Friday.
7. New Deal (4-0) idle.
8. Falls City (4-0) vs. Nixon-Smiley, Friday.
9. Price Carlisle (4-0) at Simms Bowie, Friday.
10. Stamford (4-0) vs. De Leon, Friday.