A handful of Midway seniors stood beside each other, tears welling up, with a distant look in their eyes. At that very moment, standing on the 40-yard line at McLane Stadium, their high school careers had come to an end with a 51-7 loss to Allen Saturday afternoon.
And what a career they’ve had. It’s safe to say they’ve each left the Midway football program better than when they found it. As juniors, they each played major roles in the Panthers making it all the way to the state championship game. Then this year, they put together an epic comeback against Klein Oak down in College Station to advance to the regional final.
When Jeff Hulme was asked what he would remember most about this 2018 football season, the first thing that came to the Panthers’ head football coach was that special group of seniors.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Hulme said. “We’ve got a lot of successes on this team. I just couldn’t be more proud of this senior class. They were freshmen when I got here, so they welcomed me in. I love those guys. I think we got an awesome team, a phenomenal school district and I’m happy to be here.”
The Panthers had their hands full taking on state powerhouse Allen. In the first half, Midway kept the game close behind the strong play of its defense as the Eagles had only 10 points at intermission.
After being forced to punt on its opening drive, the Eagles put together a 11-play drive that was capped off by a seven-yard keeper by quarterback Grant Tisdale. That drive was almost cut in half when Tisdale fumbled, but Darrion Sherfield was able to fall on top of the football to allow Allen to maintain possession.
The Panthers were eager to answer as Nick Jimenez completed a 30-yard pass to Demarcus Degrate before hitting Will Nixon for 15 yards and some change as Allen was flagged for a penalty. Only 15 yards out of the end zone, Jimenez threw an interception which ended Midway’s drive.
That put the Eagle offense back on the field as it marched all the way down to the 16-yard line, but Grant Robinson was stuffed for a one-yard gain on 3rd-and-4, and the Eagles elected to kick the 33-yard field goal.
After the Midway offense went three-and-out and was forced to punt the ball from its own six-yard line, it seemed as if Allen was primed to add to its score as the Eagles started out with prime field position at the Midway 35-yard line.
But the Midway defense went to work once more as Trevius Hodges came up with a huge pass breakup in the end zone on 3rd-and-9. Again, Allen elected to kick the field goal. This time, though, the kick went wide left.
The Panther offense, fueled with a bit of momentum from the defense’s success, marched down the field as Jimenez came up with a seven yard run on 4th-and-4 to keep things going. But in familiar fashion, his pass in the end zone was picked off by Mo Perkins for the second time Saturday afternoon.
Midway’s third turnover of the game came to start the third quarter as the kick return was fumbled. That gave Allen the ball inside the red zone, and the Eagles scored five plays later. Allen scored twice in the third quarter as Tisdale found Theo Wease open in the end zone for 14 and 24 yards respectively. Ja’Juan Mason added the third touchdown of the frame for the Eagles on a 24-yard run.
“Well, they were better,” Hulme said. “Their offensive line was better than us, and they showed it. I thought they got after us really well. Basically we just couldn’t hold up. There’s no getting around it, you can’t sugar coat that.”
While Allen found its rhythm offensively in the third, as the eagles scored 41 points in the second half, Midway finally got on the scoreboard halfway through the third quarter. A 36-yard run by James Fullbright set the tone for the Panthers before Jimenez connected with Demarcus Degrate for the 24-yard touchdown to cap off the drive with just under six minutes to play in the quarter.
“It’s what we’ve done all year,” Hulme said of the fight his team showed despite the deficit. “These guys have done a tremendous job all year. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’re fantastic young men. I love every one of them.”