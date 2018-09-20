ABBOTT – Despite trailing by 11 points with 6:53 to go, the Abbott Panthers didn’t panic. Instead, Abbott scored twice in a furious closing spurt to pull out a thrilling 40-39 win over Bryson on Thursday.
Bryson led 39-28 following Dillon Orr’s 42-yard touchdown run with just under seven minutes to go. But Abbott (2-1) showed some explosiveness, scoring just a minute and 16 seconds later on Jax Miller’s 17-yard TD pass to Kadyn Johnson, cutting the gap to 39-34.
Then on Abbott’s final possession of the game, the Panthers drove downfield before Paxton Miller zipped into the end zone from eight yards out for the winning TD, with 1:46 to go. It was the third touchdown run of the game for Paxton Miller, who carried 34 times for 225 yards in all.