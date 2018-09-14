ABBOTT — It was Miller time for Abbott, as Jax Miller threw for a pair of touchdowns while Paxton Miller ran for one in a Panther shutout of the Wolverines.
Abbott (1-1) played some strong defense in blanking Penelope (2-1), limiting the Wolverines to 2.8 yards per play.
Miller found Kadyn Johnson on a 3-yard touchdown pass and Isaac Terrazas on a 50-yarder. Terrazas also got the scoring started in the opening quarter with a 29-yard TD rumble.
Kris Lozano topped Penelope with 41 rushing yards on nine carries.