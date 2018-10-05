ABBOTT — Paxton Miller penetrated his way to four touchdown runs, including two critical second-quarter jaunts when the game was still very much up in the air.
Miller carried 25 times for 283 yards in all, scoring on runs of 6, 14, 22 and 14 yards.
Methodist Home (2-4) gave up two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game, but the Bulldogs scrapped their way back. They pulled to within 22-16 following Reggie Williams’ 12-yard TD run with 1:44 to go in the first quarter.
But then Miller hit paydirt twice in the second quarter, and the Panthers (3-2) were off and running. Abbott piled up 346 yards of total offense, averaging eight yards per snap.
Isaac Terrazas led Abbott’s defensive surge with eight tackles.
For MCH, Williams rushed for a team-best 112 yards and a touchdown, and contributed seven tackles defensively.