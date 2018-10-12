ABBOTT — Paxton Miller plowed his way to four touchdown runs as the Panthers steamrolled the Owls by the mercy rule in the District 10-1A Div. I opener for both squads.
Miller carried 16 times for 152 yards in all. He also completed his only passing attempt, and led Abbott’s defense with nine tackles.
When Abbott (4-2, 1-0) took to the air, it generally found safe landings. Jax Miller completed 4 of 6 passing for 52 yards — a 23-yarder to Kane Klaus, and a 7-yard strike to Nick Galuppo.
Covington (3-4, 0-1) scored its only touchdown on K.P. Rodriguez’s 16-yard pass to Chance Meeks in the waning seconds of the first half.