TEMPLE – Waco High junior Anna Garner picked up a silver medal in her opening cross country race of the season, finishing second at the Temple Invitational.
Garner completed the three-mile course in 20:14.1, behind only Copperas Cove junior Madisen Honea (19:55.1).
Midway’s girls won the 5A-6A division, led by Hannah Bowden in ninth overall. Bowden, a sophomore, clocked in at 21:17.8.
In the boys’ 5-6A division, Temple’s Jesse Chuey Hernandez was the top Central Texas finisher, coming in 10th in a time of 17:11.8.
In the boys 4A and under division, Salado and Gatesville waged a hotly-contested battle for the team title, but the Eagles won thanks to four runners finishing in the top 11. Gatesville had three in the top nine – Riley McClure (17:34.1) in third, Miles Barnes (18:37.8) in seventh and Luis Macias (18:50.9) in ninth. Lorena sophomore Logan Courtney registered a fifth-place showing at 18:32.6.
Salado also won the girls team title in the 4A and under division. Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms was the top area finisher in third, running 13:12.5 over the two-mile course. Her sister Tasha Thomas was fifth (14:02.2), and Lorena’s Kailey Sykora (14:05.8) came in sixth.