TEMPLE – It’s still August, but Waco High cross country's Anna Garner already looks like she’s in midseason form.
The senior won the Temple Invitational on Friday morning at Temple’s Lions Park. Garner completed the three-mile course, which features an ominous hill before the final home stretch, in a time of 19:09.8, more than 30 seconds faster than second-place finisher Paris Morrison-King of Pflugerville Hendrickson (19:45.6).
Midway’s girls finished sixth in the 5A-6A team race, led by Hannah Bowden’s 12th-place showing (21:18.7). Austin Anderson and A&M Consolidated tied for the team title with 86 points each.
In the boys’ 5A-6A race, host Temple was the top local team in the standings in fourth, followed by Midway in sixth. Round Rock Stony Point won the meet with 45 points.
Midway’s Nathan Groves (fourth, 16:44.5) and Mackie Ferretter (sixth, 16:47.6) both picked up top-10 finishes for the Panthers.
In the boys’ 1A-4A race, Hamilton sophomore Caleb Lengefeld picked up a second-place finish at 17:28.3, and Gatesville’s Luis Macias was third at 17:40.4. In the girls’ 1A-4A race, which spanned two miles, Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms finished third and her sister Tasha Thoms was fifth, helping the Lady Hornets finish third in the team race behind Salado and Lago Vista, respectively.