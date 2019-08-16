TEMPLE — It’s still August, but Waco High cross country’s Anna Garner already looks like she’s in midseason form.
The senior won the Temple Invitational on Friday morning at Temple’s Lions Park. Garner completed the three-mile course, which features an ominous hill before the final home stretch, in a time of 19:09.8, more than 30 seconds faster than second-place finisher Paris Morrison-King of Pflugerville Hendrickson (19:45.6).
Midway’s girls finished sixth in the 5A-6A team race, led by Hannah Bowden’s 12th-place showing (21:18.7). Austin Anderson and A&M Consolidated tied for the team title with 86 points each.
In the boys’ 5A-6A race, host Temple was the top local team in the standings in fourth, followed by Midway in sixth. Round Rock Stony Point won the meet with 45 points.
Midway’s Nathan Groves (fourth, 16:44.5) and Mackie Ferretter (sixth, 16:47.6) both picked up top-10 finishes for the Panthers.
In the boys’ 1A-4A race, Hamilton sophomore Caleb Lengefeld picked up a second-place finish at 17:28.3, and Gatesville’s Luis Macias was third at 17:40.4. In the girls’ 1A-4A race, which spanned two miles, Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms finished third and her sister Tasha Thoms was fifth, helping the Lady Hornets finish third in the team race behind Salado and Lago Vista, respectively.
BU soccer hosts Texas State
The No. 14 Baylor soccer team will play its final exhibition game against Texas State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears opened with a 1-0 exhibition loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Sunday. The game was played at Midway’s Rice Field due to turf being installed at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Texas State is coming off an 11-5-4 season and is the favorite to win the Sun Belt.
Padres’ Tatis ‘most likely’ done for season with back injury
PHILADELPHIA — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a back injury that “most likely” will end his season, according to manager Andy Green.
The 20-year-old Tatis, a Rookie of the Year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of “common usage” and that it would require rest to heal.
“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Green said. “We’re going to do what we can to take care of him, and we expect him to be a huge part of what we’re doing going forward. It’s been really tough for him the last couple of days to swallow. It’s a tough blow.”
Green said Tatis will be reevaluated in three weeks.
The Padres also placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day IL on Friday with a neck injury that also will end his season. Green said Kinsler has a herniated disk and was weighing whether to have surgery.
The 37-year-old Kinsler is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 22 RBIs in 87 games.
The Padres recalled infielder Ty France and outfielder Travis Jankowski from Triple-A El Paso to replace Tatis and Kinsler.
France, who was batting .399 at Triple-A, will assume the everyday second baseman duties. Luis Urias will shift over to shortstop from second to fill in for Tatis.
Reddick drives from last to 1st to win Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
Reddick, the Xfinity Series points leader and defending series champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn’t allowed to post a qualifying time, and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.