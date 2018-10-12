CLEBURNE – By finishing first, the University Trojans achieved a program first.
The University boys won the program’s first-ever district title, nipping Midlothian in a tight race at the District 14-5A cross country championships at the Cleburne Sports Complex.
Midlothian swept the top three finishers, putting the Panthers in great shape to win the district crown. But University’s top five scoring runners all finished in the top 20, while Midlothian’s final two runners were 28th and 33rd, respectively. That helped University win the title, scoring 64 points to Midlothian’s 67. Corsicana wasn’t far behind in third, with 69 points.
The Trojans were led by sophomore Jayden Deleon, who completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.92. The rest of the Trojan scoring runners included Kendrick Scott (eighth), Jacob Casiano (14th), Omar Salazar (16th) and Jesus Nunez (20th). Deleon’s older brother was a standout runner at Robinson who now competes for Tarleton State.
In the 14-5A girls race, University finished sixth in the team standings, but University junior Catherine Mancilla-Perez qualified for regionals as an individual with a 16th-place showing.
The Region II-5A meet is Oct. 22 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.