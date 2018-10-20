There is a moment in every cross country race where it ceases being fun. The feet ache, the lungs burn, the legs liquefy.
At that moment, a runner has a decision to make. He can surrender to the pain, and start to slow down, or he can push through the pain and tarry on.
“Cross country is not an easy sport – it takes guts, it takes heart,” said University sophomore runner Jaden Deleon.
A reward awaits at the finish line, and that’s the incentive. The prize can vary – sometimes it’s simply relief, other times it’s the satisfaction of finishing or achieving of a new personal best. For a precious few, it’s the euphoria of victory.
At their most recent meet, it was all of those things for the University Trojans. And more.
It was history.
Hope motivated every step of University’s season. The Trojans finished fourth at last year’s district meet, only two spots out of a qualifying spot for the regional meet. That unfulfilled pursuit was still fresh on the team’s mind when they gathered for preseason workouts in July.
“We knew we had a chance,” University coach Ricky Perez said. “We knew we had the runners, they were the same ones as last year, and we knew we had a chance. It just depends. Every meet is just different.”
There were days, naturally, where they didn’t feel like running, especially when the summer sun seemed especially cruel and unrelenting. And yet they kept at it. They persevered. As the season commenced, they turned in several strong races. But they always had district on their minds.
Entering the District 14-5A meet on Oct. 11 in Cleburne, one of the most challenging tasks involved Perez paring the 10-runner roster down to seven. The coach hated to designate anyone as an alternate, based on how the team had come together to spur one another onward. But he had only seven spots to work with for the district meet, so he ultimately just based his decision on the stopwatch.
“I told the guys, ‘I’m going to have to go by times, whoever’s working hard, whoever’s getting us good times every meet, I’m going to have to go with that,’” Perez said. “That’s going to be our best seven.’ They said, ‘Yeah, Coach, we all understand.’ They were all with it.”
Of those seven, of course, only five would score at the meet. University knew it would need everyone’s best effort. The Trojans didn’t want a repeat of 2017, and the two-point gut punch.
So they dug deep. They ran hard. Deleon finished sixth overall, while freshman Kendrick Scott, a transfer from Connally, claimed eighth place in the meet. The other three scoring runners, Jacob Casiano, Omar Salazar and Jesus “Chuy” Nunez, all earned top 20 finishes.
Like every other meet, they had to penetrate that invisible barrier known as the “runners wall.”
“I go by, the faster I finish this, the faster I get to sit down. I go by that,” Nunez said. “No matter what the conditions are outside, I just run how I am. The colder it is, the more I’ve got to practice on my breathing.”
Deleon hails from a running lineage. His older brother Johen was a standout runner at Robinson who now competes for Tarleton State. Jaden has competed in summer track since he was 5, starting out as a sprinter before finding his pace as a distance runner. Like Nunez, he said that during races he thinks about the respite that lingers beyond the finish line.
“Honestly, it’s just get through this race, the faster the better,” Deleon said. “My mind, when I’m at that two-mile mark and I’m dying, I just say, ‘Come on, Jaden, just push it, you’re right there. One more mile to go, and you’re done.’”
Even as well as they’d finished in Cleburne, the Trojans had no idea where exactly they stood in the team standings. A cluster of other teams also bunched several runners near the top, and Midlothian actually claimed the top three finishers in the race, seemingly making them the team to beat.
“We thought, we looked at the standings and they had the top three, so we thought, ‘Dang, Midlothian got it,’” Deleon said. “We didn’t know, literally, until they called our name. That’s why we were all in shock, emotional and crying.”
As a meet official read off the team standings, he finally announced that University had won the district championship. The Trojans scored 64 points, Midlothian finished with 67. Emotion swept over the boys. They jumped to their feet. They cheered, they hugged, they wept.
The district title was the first in the history of the program.
“Tears came to me,” Perez said. “I had my sunglasses on, I didn’t want the guys to see me. That was just joy, a lot of work and dedication. It started in July in that heat.”
Nunez, one of the team’s few seniors, clutched tightly the plaque that designated University as district champion. He refused to let it go. He held it on the entire bus ride home, and even carried it with him when the team celebrated later with a meal at Cici’s Pizza.
“That was probably one of the best experiences of all my four years,” Nunez said. “It was an amazing feeling. I enjoyed every minute of it, from when they called us to afterward when we left. I enjoyed it the whole bus ride.”
At the celebration, the runners loaded up their plates with pizza. Then Perez delivered a surprising – and exhilarating – message: “Drink all the soda you want.”
“It was a big day,” Scott said.
Added Nunez: “When Perez told us that we could have whatever drink we wanted, I was shocked.”
Sometimes the spoils of victory come in the form of fizzy, carbonated beverages. Other times they arrive in the form of fuzzy, plush animals.
“I spent like $10 on a claw machine. I actually won literally every time,” Deleon said. “It was a great day. I had the fair, too. It was a good day to be a University Trojan.”
Once the buzz of championship glee wore off, an even more satisfying reality settled in for the Trojans. Oh yeah, they thought, we still have at least one more meet left.
University will compete in the Region II-5A meet on Monday at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas. It’s not the first regional trip for the Trojan program. But it does mark the first time they’ve entered the meet wearing the bull’s-eye of a district champion.
They’d love to finish among the top four teams at regionals, thus earning a qualifying spot for the UIL state meet on Nov. 3 in Round Rock. (The top 10 individuals not on advancing teams also advance to state.)
Perez has examined the times of University’s competitors at regionals, and he believes the Trojans stack up well. If the Trojans hit it right, state can happen, the coach said.
“So, we have a shot. We have a shot to make more history,” Perez said.
Sounds pretty good to the runners. It’s something to think about when those legs start quivering about the two-mile mark.
“If we make it to state that’ll be amazing, even more history for University,” Deleon said. “They haven’t really reached state since basketball and soccer. If we make it to state in cross country, it would do more for the program and the funding. And maybe more kids would like to do the sport, cross country, and we could keep the tradition going.”