HUNTSVILLE — Against a tough field, Fairfield still proved to be the team to beat.
The Lady Eagles displayed a tough pack mentality in winning the Region III-4A team title on Monday and punching their tickets to the UIL State Cross Country Championships. Fairfield tallied a winning score of 50 points, 28 better than second-place Alvarado, in the two-mile race.
Fairfield went 2-3-4 en route to the victory — Madison Smith (12:26.8), Jarahle Daniels (12:29.2) and Morgan Coleman (12:29.8).
Four other Central Texas runners also qualified for next month’s state meet as individuals. Lorena sophomore Kailey Sykora led the way among those qualifiers in fifth place, while La Vega freshman Chloe McLellan (ninth) and the Gatesville sister tandem of Tasha Thoms (12th) and Katrina Thoms (15th) also advanced.
Hillsboro claimed the final team qualifying spot in the boys’ III-4A race, finishing fourth by a margin of six points over fifth-place Carthage. Senior Eric Monroy logged a time of 17:10.6 over the 5,000-meter course to take seventh overall to lead Hillsboro, while teammate Ronald Harden finished just behind him in eighth.
Individually, Nathan Vanderpool of China Spring will return to Round Rock after finishing sixth overall in a time of 17:10.6. That was about six seconds faster than he ran at last year’s state meet, where he finished 46th overall.
The UIL state meet will be Nov. 3 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
University's season ends at regionals
DALLAS — The history-making season for the University boys’ cross country team came to an end at the Region II-5A meet.
University finished 11th among the 24 teams in the boys’ team standings — another solid showing, but not good enough for one of the top four spots to qualify for state. University won its first-ever district title this year.
At regionals, the Trojans were led by sophomore Kendrick Scott in 42nd place.
Belton, Midway girls close out seasons
DALLAS — Belton’s girls finished 14th in the 24-team field and Midway took 16th at the highly-competitive Region II-6A meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex, closing out the season for the two District 12-6A rivals.
Senior Sela Anderson emerged as the top runner for Belton, coming in 76th overall with a 5,000-meter time of 20:04.12.
For Midway, junior Emma Bell led the way for the Pantherettes in 93rd.
McGregor teams moving on to state
HUNTSVILLE — At the Region III-3A meet at Huntsville’s Kate Barr Ross Park, McGregor flashed some fleet feet, as both its boys team and its girls team advanced to state.
On the girls’ side, McGregor finished fourth in the team standings to earn the last qualifying spot at regionals. The Lady Bulldogs were paced by Jennifer Torres in 19th place.
Several Central Texas runners finished well enough to advance as an individual to state — Teague’s Lizette Aguilera (seventh overall), Groesbeck’s Willow Johnson (eighth), Troy’s Cassidy Halfmann (ninth), West’s Makayla Pavelka (12th) and Clifton’s Daniella Gaona (16th). Gaona earned the final individual qualifying spot. The top 10 runners not on advancing teams reach state.
In the boys’ race, Eustace ran away with the team title with an amazing total of 32 points. But McGregor finished third overall to move on to state as well. McGregor sophomore Eddie Dominguez executed a fine race, clocking in third at 17:20.00 over the 5,000-meter course.
Four area runners made it through as individual qualifiers to state. They included Groesbeck’s Randy Canady (sixth) and Damian Roman Reyes (21st, the final qualifying spot), Clifton’s Israel Pina (seventh) and West’s Christian Monthie (11th).
Valley Mills dominates regional field
HUNTSVILLE — Fly, Eagles, fly.
The Lady Eagles of Valley Mills did just that, swiftly winging their way to the team title at the Region III-2A Cross Country Championships at Kate Barr Ross Park. Valley Mills placed its top five runners in the top eight overall to win with 21 points, 84 points better than second-place Crawford, which also advanced on to the state meet.
Crawford junior Dawsen Holly motored to the individual gold, powering through the two-mile course in a time of 12:27.7. Valley Mills’ Hannah Dillard was second at 12:33.5, and the Lady Eagles also had Kyra Zengerle (third), Hannah Robinson (fifth), Shae Fancher (sixth) and Yomayra Rodarte (eighth) also notch all-region finishes.
A pair of Central Texas runners in that race punched their state tickets as individuals, Rapoport’s Bianca Albrecht (14th) and Rosebud-Lott’s McKenzie McGinniss (15th).
The Valley Mills boys team will join their girls colleagues at state, as the Eagles were third. Rodrigo Coronado led Valley Mills in 15th place.
A trio of Centex runners moved on to Round Rock as individual qualifiers — Rosebud-Lott’s Ty Stock (second), Frost’s Valdemar Luna (eighth) and Itasca’s Danny Molla (ninth).