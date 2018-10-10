CAMERON — Bunching three runners in the top 10, the McGregor boys powered to the 19-3A cross country title this week in Cameron.
The Bulldogs had the overall winner in sophomore Eddie Dominguez, who raced to a winning effort of 16:41.2. McGregor’s Sebastian Valdez was third and Sonny Marquez came in seventh.
In the girls’ race, Franklin, McGregor and Troy claimed the top three regional-qualifying spots in the team standings. Academy’s Jenna Brazeal zipped to the gold medal in the individual chase with a 3,200-meter time of 12:04.2. Franklin’s Natalie Philipello was second and Troy’s Cassidy Halfmann third.