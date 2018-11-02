More often than not, a high school planning to travel to the UIL State Cross Country Championships will require nothing more than a van. If you’ve qualified one or two runners for state, you’ve had a terrific season.
Class 2A Valley Mills – which features an enrollment of a little more than 200 students – needed a bus.
The Eagles qualified both their boys’ and girls’ cross country teams for Saturday’s state meet, which will be held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. That’s 14 runners (20, including the alternates) who will get the chance to test their mettle against the toughest competition in Texas, and will look to bring a bag of medals back to Central Texas as a parting gift.
“Oh, it’s definitely a big deal to have this many going,” said Valley Mills head coach Roy Aaron, who doubled as the bus driver for the trip to Round Rock. “Our girls made it to state last year, so they’ve had it on the radar, and then our boys have really been working for this, ever since we first got together in July. It’s been a big goal.”
For a school to send two sets of runners over that precipitous hill of the regional meet stands as a unique accomplishment. Among Central Texas schools, only two others – Class 3A McGregor and Class 1A Blum – were able to pull off the girls-boys team double in 2018.
The Lady Eagles aren’t just happy to be there, though. Two years ago, they missed out on a state berth by a mere three points at the regional meet. The disappointment of that outcome powered their pacing going forward, leading to last year’s breakthrough team appearance. Valley Mills finished 11th in the 16-team field at that state meet, topped by then-sophomore Kyra Zengerle in 27th place.
The Lady Eagles’ pace has quickened in 2018, prodding an expansion of their dreams.
“Really, the goal is to be on that medal stand,” Aaron said. “We ran pretty well at the regional meet – it was the most dominant performance of any team in any division in the state, so that was good for the girls’ confidence.”
Just how dominant was it? Valley Mills effectively lapped the field, posting a winning score of 21 points, 84 points ahead of second-place Crawford. If you’re new to cross country – a score of 21 will win a heck of a lot of meets, especially considering that 15 is a “perfect score,” the best any team could achieve with a 1-through-5 individual finish.
Valley Mills put five runners in the top eight – led by senior Hannah Dillard in second place. Zengerle was third, Hannah Robinson took fifth, Shae Fancher finished sixth and Yomayra Rodarte came in eighth.
Dillard will graduate as one of the program’s top all-time runners. She won state gold as a freshman in 2015, and has three individual regional titles in addition to this year’s silver medal.
“Certainly, winning (an individual gold) would be a goal for Hannah,” Aaron said. “She’s had to deal with some rough years with injuries. But for us, getting the team to the medal stand is the big goal. We haven’t talked much about the individual finishes, it’s all about the team, and that kind of takes the pressure off.”
Having the girls team as a rabbit to chase has helped motivate the Valley Mills boys’ push to state. It also made a significant difference when the pack at practice started growing.
“We’ve been real young on the boys’ side for the past couple of years, and our numbers were down. Last year we had seven runners,” Aaron said. “But we’ve had some more come out, and that’s led to more running, more conditioning. We’ve got 16 guys out now, which for 2A is a lot of kids.”
There’s not only strength in numbers, there’s also more intense competition. With 16 runners on the squad, Valley Mills’ practices became a race unto themselves. After all, everyone wanted to try to gain a spot in that seven-member meet-day bunch.
“To compete every day in practice like we did, it became a big deal just to make the varsity,” Aaron said. “That competition in practice helped put us over the top.”
A cross country course – and to a larger extent, a season – contains divots and undulations that you never see coming. The Eagles still had to go out and battle against a challenging field at the Region III-2A meet.
Rodrigo Coronado topped the team in the race, finishing 15th overall. Next was Tanner Sargent in 19th, followed by Lane Willis (25th), Jose Vega (53rd) and Albert Franco (55th) to round out the scoring. It all added up to a third-place finish of 132 points, giving the Eagles the final state-qualifying spot from the region.
When that was announced, the loudest shriek came from the Valley Mills girls’ team.
“Our girls and boys work out together, they run together, it’s a really close group,” Aaron said. “They encourage each other, build each other up. I think the girls were more excited at regionals about the boys making it to state than they were for themselves. … It’s been fun for them.”