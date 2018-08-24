BELTON -- A pair of Central Texas cross country standouts -- China Spring's Nathan Vanderpool and Troy's Cassidy Halfmann -- came home with bronze medals from the Belton Cross Country Invitational on Friday.
In the girls' two-mile race for Classes 4A and under, Halfmann put together a strong race, coming in third at 13:10.25, behind San Saba's Kaleigh Ellis (12:33.00) and Salado's Jaci McGregor (12:38.66).
Meanwhile, Vanderpool turned in a nice effort in the boys' 4A-and-under race. The junior completed the three-mile course in 17:38.65, third behind the Salado duo of Hunter Haas and Logan Rickey.
Gatesville put three runners in the top 11 to finish second to Salado in the team race. The Hornets were led by Riley McClure in fourth place, clocking 17:40.05.
In the boys' 5A-6A race, College Station ran away with the team title, led by second-place finisher Joseph Benn. Belton came in second and Midway took third. The Panthers were paced by senior Jacob Meek's 17th-place finish.
In the girls' 5A-6A race, Georgetown East View and Belton both came away with 50 points to tie for the team title. Midway was third, as sophomore Hannah Bowden picked up her second top-10 finish in two weeks. Bowden completed the three-mile course in 20:53.18.
For Midway, junior Emma Bell (15th place) and senior Riley Cowan (16th) also produced top-20 efforts.