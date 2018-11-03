ROUND ROCK – Nathan Vanderpool keeps on climbing.
The China Spring junior continued his trend of ever-improving finishes at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Vanderpool finished ninth overall in the 4A boys’ race, completing the 5,000-meter course in a personal-best clocking of 16:15.4.
Vanderpool ran a time of 17:10.6 at that distance at the regional meet.
Saturday’s race marked his third appearance at state in three years, and his pace has quickened each time out. He finished 115th overall as a freshman in 2016 and 46th last year before this season’s ascent to the state top 10.
Hillsboro qualified its team for the 4A boys race, and the Eagles finished 14th in the 16-team field. Eric Monroy was Hillsboro’s best finisher in 20th overall.
Among the 4A girls, Fairfield placed eighth in the team standings, with Morgan Coleman earning a 17th-place finish and Madison Smith coming in 23rd. La Vega freshman Chloe McLellan was the top Central Texas individual qualifier to cross the line, in 43rd overall, just ahead of Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms in 44th. Katrina’s sister Tasha Thoms finished 89th, while Lorena’s Kailey Sykora was 82nd.
In the Class 1A boys’ race, Covington senior Klay Howard nearly won a state championship in a near-dead heat to the finish with Hartley’s Alejandro Chavez. Ultimately, Chavez nipped Howard for gold, finishing in a time of 15:53.74 to Howard’s 15:53.80.
It marked the third top-five state finish of Howard’s career, as he was fourth as a sophomore and third last year.
Howard’s Covington teammate Gerardo Cipres joined Howard in the top 10, taking seventh at 16:48.29.
The Blum team finished eighth in the team race, led by Steven Walker’s 26th-place finish.
The Blum girls matched the boys by finishing eighth as well, with sophomore Madison Rowland leading the way as the No. 32 overall finisher. Abbott’s Sofia Stalker was the top local runner in the race in 22nd.
In the 2A girls race, three Central Texas athletes ran to top-10 state finishes. Meridian’s Dakota Cassidy finished seventh (12:13.83) on the two-mile course, Valley Mills’ Hannah Dillard (12:14.64) followed in eighth, while Crawford’s Dawsen Holley (12:17.88) was 10th.
Dillard, who won state individual gold as a freshman in 2015, helped her Valley Mills team nab fourth in the team race, behind champion San Saba, second-place Sundown and bronze medalist Wellington. Meridian was eighth in the team standings and Crawford came in 14th.
Valley Mills placed 14th in the 2A boys’ team standings, with Lane Willis topping the Eagles in 37th overall. Frost senior Valdemar Luna turned in a solid effort in his final cross country race, clocking in at 17:22.99 for 18th place. Rosebud-Lott’s Ty Stock came in 19th.
Clifton’s Israel Pina posted a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 16:47.2 to finish 15th in the 3A boys race. The senior shaved nearly a minute off his regional time.
Also, in 3A boys, McGregor finished 14th in the team standings, with sophomore Eddie Dominguez coming in as the Bulldogs’ first finisher in 32nd.
McGregor’s girls also came in 14th at state. Sophomore Alaiya Malbrough paced the Lady Bulldogs in 55th. A trio of Central Texas runners scored top-40 hits as solo artists – Teague’s Lizette Aguilera (28th), Troy’s Cassidy Halfmann (32nd), and Groesbeck’s Willow Johnson (33rd).