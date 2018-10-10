Led by junior Nathan Vanderpool, China Spring raced to the District 18-4A cross country boys title earlier this week at Connally Junior High School.
Vanderpool covered the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17:32.0, roughly 17 seconds ahead of silver medalist Alex Speer of Robinson (17:49.7). China Spring tallied 46 points to win the team title, though Gatesville (54) and Lorena (68) also qualified for the Oct. 22 regional meet in Huntsville.
On the girls’ side, La Vega freshman Chloe McLellan made a big splash in her first-ever district meet, winning gold in a time of 12:32.2 on the 3,200-meter course. Gatesville’s sister tandem of Katrina Thoms (12:43.8) and Tasha Thoms (12:53.8) followed closely behind in second and third, respectively, helping the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish.
Lorena, behind Kailey Sykora’s fifth-place showing, won the team title with 34 points, followed by Gatesville (47) and China Spring (62).