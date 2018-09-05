Midway is hosting the Hewitt Kiwanis Cross Country Invitational on Thursday morning at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex.
The boys and 5A-6A girls will run the 4,851- meter course, while the 1A-4A girls will run the 3,150-meter course.
The 1A-4A JV girls get things started as their race begins at 8:15 a.m. Then, the 5A-6A JV girls start 15 minutes later.
The first boys race of the day starts at 9 a.m. with all of the JV boys. Varsity girls start at 9:30 a.m. (1A-4A) and then 9:45 a.m. (5A-6A) before all varsity boys begin at 10:15 a.m.
The divisions will run on a rolling schedule. After the first division, all listed start times are approximate.
Awards will be given at the awards presentation at the end of the meet. Individual medals will be awarded to the top 20 in all divisions,1-4A and 5-6A. The first-place team in each division will be awarded ten individual medals, rather than a plaque.
Central Texas area schools competing in the meet are Axtell, Belton, Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, China Spring, Gatesville, Groesbeck, Hamilton, Jonesboro, Live Oak, Lorena, Moody, Reicher, Robinson, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills, Waco High, Connally, La Vega and Midway.