Several local athletes competed at the TAPPS state cross country meet on Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
In the Class 3A girls race, Live Oak’s Renee Wallace finished fifth overall, clocking in at 13:44.30 on the two-mile course.
For the 4A boys, Vanguard’s Uriel Ibarra was the top Central Texas finisher with a 5,000-meter time of 19:17.00. The Vikings finished 13th in a 20-team field in the team standings.
In the 4A girls’ race, Reicher’s Madorry Gonzales ran 14:56.90 to finish 16th as well. Vanguard’s Madison Burch placed 28th in that same race.
Among 3A boys, Live Oak’s Sebastian Allman topped all local finishers in 20th place. Eagle Christian’s Matthew Mathis also garnered a top-20 finish in the 1A boys’ race, coming in 19th.