At a nearby soccer goal, a group of athletes booted a ball around in a pick-up game. As late-summer mornings go, the weather cooperated, as there was some humidity but no stifling heat with which to contend.
But the Hewitt Kiwanis Cross Country Invitational wasn’t a walk in the park, either. More than 900 runners participated in eight varsity and subvarsity races, with many of them crossing the finish line with agonizing looks of distress creasing their faces, as they left everything they had on the course.
“It was a good, fast day of racing,” said Midway coach Ronny Boles, who hosted the meet. “The thing about our meet, teams know that the times are going to compare well from year to year, they’re going to remain pretty consistent. So they don’t have to try to guess what that time means.”
The courses were divided into a three-mile layout for the boys and the 5A-6A girls divisions, and into a two-mile setup for the 1A-4A girls. Runners traversed a mostly flat, dry course, which led to many of the top runners going out strong and closing in a full sprint.
Among Central Texas runners, Robinson junior Alex Speer had the most successful day, as he finished second in the 1A-4A boys’ race. Speer jaunted to the line in a time of 16:15.5, while Salado’s Hunter Haas helped fuel his team to the team title by claiming first at 15:50.1.
China Spring senior Nathan Vanderpool came in fourth in that race with a 16:39.8 clocking, while Hamilton’s Caleb Lengefeld (sixth), Groesbeck’s Randy Canady (eighth) and Gatesville’s Riley McClure (ninth) also picked up top-10 showings.
In the boys’ 5A-6A race, College Station’s Joseph Benn executed an efficient game plan in cruising to the crown. He won with a time of 15:52.4, a pace of 5:17 per mile. The visiting Cougars also had runners finish second, fourth, ninth and 12th for an impressive winning total of 28 points.
Waco High’s Jonathan Carl was the top Central Texas runner to hit the finish line, coming in 10th in a time of 16:43.7. Midway was paced by junior Mackie Ferretter in 14th.
In the girls’ 5A-6A race, a stampede of Austin Westlake runners galloped to top-15 finishes, solidifying that powerhouse program’s reputation as a team to chase. The deep Westlake bunch placed nine runners in the top 20, including the winner Elise Smoot (18:42.3) and silver medalist Maddie Dawson (18:54.1).
Waco High’s Anna Garner powered to a fourth-place effort in a personal-best time of 19:21.6. It was the junior’s third top-five finish of the year, after finishing second at a pair of meets in Temple.
Belton’s Sela Anderson finished eighth at 20:03.6, while Emma Bell was the first Midway runner to finish, tallying an 11th-place showing in a season-best 20:20.2 clocking.
In a brisk 1A-4A girls race, Salado sophomore Jaci McGregor darted to the win, showing off a powerful kick to the line. Her time of 12:06 bested second-place Kaleigh Ellis of San Saba by a little more than four seconds.
Gatesville junior Katrina Thoms captured the bronze with a time of 12:31.1. Her younger sister, freshman Tasha Thoms, was sixth in the race, while Lorena’s Kailey Sykora nabbed a top-10 finish, coming in ninth.
“The meet was a good one, we had a lot of help, a lot of bodies to get it done,” Midway’s Boles said. “I appreciate all the teams that came. There weren’t as many 6A schools as some years, but we had a lot of 4A schools here, and it was a really competitive meet.”
The HOT Soccer Complex hasn’t shuttered its gates to runners, as it will host the District 12-6A meet and the District 17-2A meet in October.