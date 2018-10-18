Midway ISD will induct two former athletes, one of its legendary coaches and a former state championship team into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.
The class includes tennis-playing siblings Kolby and Kenna Kilgo, former boys’ soccer coach Tim O’Leary, and the 2010 Pantherette softball team that won the program’s second state title.
Kolby Kilgo was a four-time all-district performer in doubles and three-time all-district in singles for the Panther tennis team. As a senior in 2009, he teamed with sister Kenna to claim the state title in mixed doubles. He went on to become an all-conference player at UTSA. Kenna also was an all-district, all-region and all-state star from 2008-11 before going on to an all-conference career at Texas Tech.
O’Leary started the boys’ soccer program at Midway, and coached it to a 516-108-40 record in 29 years as head coach. In 2002, the Panthers won the 4A state title under the leadership of O’Leary, a three-time Super Centex Coach of the Year.
The 2010 Midway softball team reached state for the eighth time in program history and won the title with a 1-0, eight-inning triumph over Magnolia in the final. The Sherry Rogers-coach team featured six all-tournament players that year – Kelly Schaeffer, Aubrey Fredlund, Makenzie Robertson, Valerie Ramirez, Monique Miller and Kermetria Ward.
The Hall of Fame class will be honored during a pregame ceremony for Midway’s football game against Shoemaker on Oct. 26.