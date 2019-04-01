MADISONVILLE — The Mexia Blackcats soccer team advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, defeating Center, 6-3, on Monday night.
Mexia (17-8-1) has shown a knack for the net in its first two postseason matches, combining for 10 goals. The Blackcats move on to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals to face the Madisonville-Lumberton winner later this week.
In other Central Texas soccer action on Monday night, the Gatesville girls kept their season alive with an area-round win over third-ranked Henderson in Corsicana. The teams were tied at 1 after regulation and two overtime periods, but the Lady Hornets prevailed with a 4-2 edge in the penalty kick shootout. They’ll play the China Spring-Lumberton winner in the regional quarterfinals.
Also, Belton’s girls dropped a 5-4 penalty kick shootout loss to Wylie to end their season. That came after a scoreless 90 minutes of regulation and overtime.