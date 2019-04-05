MEXIA – They had to sweat it out, but in the end the Lorena Lady Leopards came out high and dry in the end.
Lorena outkicked Palestine in a penalty kick shootout to pull out a 3-2 victory in the Region III-4A soccer quarterfinals on Friday night. That sends the Lady Leopards (22-5) to the regional tournament at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station for a second straight year.
Lorena will next play the winner between Needville and Huffman-Hargrave in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. April 12 in College Station. If it wins that one, it would play for a state berth the next day.
Lorena and Palestine were tied at 2 after regulation and overtime, sending the match into the penalty kick tiebreaker. The Lady Leopards were able to triumph in that shootout to keep their run going.
Kenzie Tuyo and Katie Burnside accounted for Lorena’s regulation goals. Goalkeeper Macy Kunze came up with two huge saves of the penalty kicks to help preserve the win for the Lady Leopards.
Lumberton 5, Gatesville 0
MADISONVILLE – Lumberton halted Gatesville’s Cinderella run through the postseason, running past the Lady Hornets in a Region III-4A quarterfinal matchup at Madisonville High School.
Gatesville (11-6-1) kept the Lady Raiders out of the net for the first 23 minutes of the match. But then Lumberton’s Ocean Ling slipped one past Lady Hornets keeper Stefany Ortiz, and Lumberton (22-3-2) was on its way.
Lumberton added another goal by Abigayle Leach before the haltime break, then busted out for three more in the second half to run away with it.
BOYS Lumberton 2, Mexia 0
HUNTSVILLE – The Raiders ended Mexia’s season with a shutout win in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
Lumberton scored twice in the first half, first on a play where the Mexia keeper couldn’t corral a curling cross, and the Raiders (23-3-1) converted the rebound into the open net. They later scored on a strong throw-in and header.
Mexia couldn’t ever find the net itself, but held Lumberton scoreless the rest of the way. The Blackcats finish the year at 17-9-1.