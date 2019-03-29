BRYAN – Lorena’s soccer team cracked open an eight-pack of net ticklers in an 8-0 win over Palestine Westwood in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs on Friday.
Haley Flores had a hat trick for the prolific Lady Leopards, who have scored 22 goals in their past three matches. Katie Burnside found the net twice, while Kaitlynne “KJ” Jones, Pazlee Whalen and Ava Sanders all had one goal apiece.
Lorena (20-5) advances to face Little Cypress-Mauriceville in next week’s area playoffs. LCM defeated Jasper, 1-0, on Friday.
Longview 2, Midway 1 (OT)
ATHENS – Midway struck first blood, but couldn’t keep Longview off the board forever.
The Lady Lobos scored the game-winning goal just over two minutes into the first 10-minute overtime period, ending Midway’s season in the Class 6A bi-district round.
Midway (15-3) put Longview in the rear-view early on, as Amanda Hudson punched a pretty pass to Vanessa Soriano, who converted for the goal at the 33:14 mark of the first half. The Pantherettes’ plucky defenders held Longview (14-6-4) at bay throughout much of the rest of the match.
But with 4:04 remaining, Longview’s Camryn Jacobs took a pass from Kyla Johnson and whistled one into the net for the equalizer. The goal came on Longview’s 12th shot on goal of the night.
In overtime, the Lobos’ Colleen Gilliland scored on a header from 10 yards out for what would prove to be the game-winner.
China Spring 9, Crockett 0
BRYAN – The Lady Cougars are playing some of their best soccer at the right time.
China Spring thumped in five first-half goals to put this one away early, and kept up the scoring barrage in the second half for a lopsided 4A bi-district triumph.
China Spring (16-9-1) has five games of nine goals or more this season, including two in a row. The Lady Cougars will meet Lumberton in the area playoffs next week.
BOYS North Mesquite 2, Midway 0
MIDLOTHIAN – Midway gave a proud North Mesquite program all it could handle, but bowed out with a shutout loss in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs.
North Mesquite (12-7-2) held a Midway team that had averaged four goals per outing without a net ball for the first time in more than two months. The Panthers (19-5-2) hadn’t been shut out since a 3-0 loss to Palestine on Jan. 12.
The Stallions move on to face Allen in next week’s 6A area playoffs.
Madisonville 5, La Vega 4 (OT)
ROCKDALE – The Mustangs prevailed over La Vega in a hard-fought 4A bi-district clash, winning in a penalty kick shootout after the teams were tied following regulation and two overtime periods.
La Vega ends its season at 16-15.