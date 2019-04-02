HUNTSVILLE – When the dam broke, it came a flood for the China Spring boys’ soccer team.
After being limited to just one goal for the first 85 minutes, the Cougars erupted for four goals in the final five minutes of overtime for a 5-1 win over Jasper in the Class 4A area playoffs on Tuesday at Sam Houston State University’s Bowers Stadium.
“I’m glad the guys got it done when they did,” said China Spring coach Andy Pell. “It would have been nice to get it done earlier, but we’ll take it.”
Junior midfielder Caleb Iverson tallied a hat trick for the Cougars (18-8), while Carson Mims and A.J. Perez contributed one goal each.
China Spring had a 1-0 lead at the half, but Jasper recovered to net the equalizer after the halftime break. But the Cougars never bent again.
“Our defense held up strong, never gave up and kept us in the game after Jasper tied it up,” Pell said.
In all, it was a tremendous team win for China Spring, which won only eight matches in Pell’s inaugural coaching season last year and lost in the bi-district round.
“I’m very proud of how the guys fought,” the coach said. “Even after Jasper got the goal to tie it up, the guys kept pushing and made it happen.”
China Spring moves on to face the Palestine-Henderson winner in the Region III-4A quarterfinals later this week.
GIRLS Lorena 7, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
HUNTSVILLE – Haley Flores and the goal-oriented Lorena soccer team went on another scoring barrage to top LCM and move on to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals.
Flores scored four goals in the win for Lorena (21-5), and now has seven goals in the team’s two playoff matches. Katie Burnside, McKenzie Tuyo and Kaitlynne “KJ” Jones netted one goal apiece. Burnside and Tuyo set the table perfectly for their teammates, delivering three assists each.
Lorena will next face the winner of Palestine and Hamshire-Fannett.
Lumberton 3, China Spring 0
MADISONVILLE – The Lumberton Lady Raiders blanked China Spring in the 4A area round, to close out another strong season by the Lady Cougars.
China Spring finished the year at 16-10-1, and has reached at least the second round of the postseason in both years under the helm of head coach Hillari Keesee. Lumberton (21-3-1) moves on to face Gatesville in the next round.