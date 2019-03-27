It’s been six years since a soccer team from Central Texas kicked up their heels and celebrated a state championship.
The University Trojans boys soccer team completed a historic 33-0-0 undefeated season in 2013 with a 1-0 victory over El Paso Del Valle in the Class 4A state final. So, if anyone knows the proper recipe for cooking up a state championship stew, it’s Mike Chapman.
Chapman, the Trojans’ longtime coach, won’t be taking a team to the state playoffs this year. But that’s an uncommon occurrence, and he understands as well as anyone the proper building blocks for a deep playoff run.
“Honestly, I think there are two or three things you have to do,” Chapman said. “Of course, you’ve got to have the talent. Along with having the talent, they’ve got to know what to do. You’ve got to have that family atmosphere – that’s said a lot, but it’s true. If you have that tight team bond, that goes an awful long way.
“And the third thing, you’ve got to be lucky.”
Chapman will never forget the zany bounces that zigged and zagged the Trojans’ way in 2013. In the regional final that year against Houston Lee, University scored the tying goal with 17 seconds to go, then eventually won in penalty kicks.
What the fortuitous bounces most do for a team is provide even more bounce in their step. It fosters a deep-rooted belief, almost a feeling of invincibility or perhaps that they’re part of destiny’s greater plan.
“When it happened the first time, we said, ‘Man, we were lucky,’” Chapman said. “Then we scored with two minutes left to do it again, and on the bus ride home we looked at each other and said, ‘You know, this just may be our year.’”
So, as the UIL state soccer playoffs kick off with the first bi-district matches on Thursday, is there any team in Central Texas with the right mix of championship ingredients? Is there anyone who can say, “This is our year?”
Maybe. The playoffs are a meat grinder, though. You’ve got to be prepared for that, said Midway boys coach Kris Kahler.
“The playoffs are a glorious roller coaster, but it can get scary quickly,” Kahler said. “You’ve got to stay on top of your game, mentally, physically and health-wise. Obviously as the games go on, you can make adjustments based on matchups with the other team, but what you can’t do is be trying to figure out what you’re doing for the first 25 minutes of the match. If you don’t have it by now, you’re in trouble.”
Indeed, one key to advancing in the postseason is to force your opponent to play your style, not vice versa. For Kahler’s Panthers (19-4-2), that means putting pressure on teams with their ability to put the ball in the net. Midway has scored 101 goals on the season – more than triple last year’s team total – and has netted four or more goals in 15 different matches. In fact, the team’s top scorer Bryce Boland owns 33 goals, two more than the Panthers scored as a team in the 2018 campaign.
On the flip side, the 12-6A champion and undefeated Belton Tigers (18-0-2) have mastered the art of the great escape. Belton has seven wins by a margin of two goals or less, thanks to a defense that has surrendered only seven goals on the year.
Last year, no Centex team drew closer to Georgetown, site of the UIL state tournament, than the Lorena girls. It’s almost as if the Lady Leopards drove down I-35 to Buc-ee’s in Temple, only to turn around and return home without a brisket sandwich or a fountain drink.
Lorena won 26 matches in 2018 before falling to Jasper, 5-1, in the Region III-4A final, a win short of Georgetown. The Lady Leopards returned 15 players from that bunch, so they’re quite hungry to taste that first state tournament experience.
“At the beginning of the season, I had the kids set goals for themselves, and every single one said that they wanted to make it further than last season,” Lorena coach Ann Burnside said. “That’s a good one to have in mind.”
Lorena keeps its foes’ back lines on their toes with an aggressive attack that outscored opponents, 94-25, for an average score of 4-1. Super Centex performers like Katie Burnside, McKenzie Tuyo and Kaitlynne Jones have a knack for setting one another up in prime position to score – and then finishing the job once it’s time to put shoe leather to ball leather.
Other teams to keep an eye on include Midway, which yielded only 10 goals in 17 regular-season matches, China Spring, which is hoping to build on last year’s third-round playoff run, and Belton, which has the luxury of leaning on one of the stingiest goalkeepers in the state in senior Gracie Green.
Midway golfers rock-solid at Stonetree
KILLEEN – Fitting that they played the District 12-6A golf tournament at Stonetree Golf Club, because the Midway girls are as hard as a rock and as firm as an oak.
Basically, you’re not uprooting them anytime soon.
Midway fired its way to its fifth consecutive district championship, winning by 44 strokes following Wednesday’s second round of the tournament. Midway’s “A” team shot rounds of 319 and 325 for a 644 total, while Belton was second at 350-338-688.
“I’ve been really blessed to have some good golfers over the years,” said Midway coach Harvie Welch, who pocketed his 13th district title in 15 years at the helm in Midway.
Midway sophomore Eubin Shim finished second overall to fellow sophomore Elle Fox of Copperas Cove. Shim carded rounds of 72 and 73 for a 145 total, a stroke behind Fox, who went 74-70-144.
Belton senior Julia Garcia turned in the best round of the tournament with a 69 on Wednesday, shaving eight strokes off her first-round 77. She was third with a 146 total.
“(Eubin) is a great, great player as a sophomore. She doubled 17, or else she probably would have won the district championship, but she played great both days,” Welch said. “Elle Fox from Cove is a great player too, won the Drive, Putt and Chip contest at Augusta in the sixth grade. And the little girl (Garcia) at Belton, she shot a 69, she’s going to Dallas Baptist. It’s a really good group.”
Welch said that girls’ golf in Texas has likely never been better.
“Some of the scores these girls are producing are amazing,” he said. “They’re really athletic, our girls lift weights with the strength coach in the mornings. So they’re able to hit farther, and score better.”
Midway and Belton both qualify for the Region II-6A meet, which will be April 24-25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Midway’s “B” team finished fourth with rounds of 388 and 398 for a 786 total.
The District 12-6A boys tournament is slated for April 2-3 at Cottonwood.
Rosebud-Lott’s Ballard steps away from football duties
It’s not common for schools in smaller classifications to split up the athletic director and head football coach roles, but that’s the direction Rosebud-Lott ISD has taken, and Brad Ballard is grateful for it.
Ballard has dropped the head football coach title from his job description, while defensive coordinator Rafael Williams has ascended to that post. However, Ballard will remain with Rosebud-Lott as AD.
“You don’t normally see something like this with a small school, and I’m very thankful to our superintendent and our school board,” Ballard said. “It allows me to stay in athletics, allows me to not have to look for a new home, because this is my home, and it’s a good place to be.”
Ballard led the Cougars’ football team to a 15-37 record in five years, reaching the playoffs twice. His best year was 2017, when Rosebud-Lott went 6-5.
Marlin, Bruceville-Eddy in need of coaches
Two more Central Texas schools are in the market for new football coaches.
Stephen Hodge has stepped down after two seasons at Marlin. Hodge, a TCU alumnus and former Dallas Cowboys player, went 4-17 in two years overseeing the Bulldogs, with one playoff appearance in his debut season of 2017. Marlin was 0-10 last season.
Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy is searching for the successor to J.B. Chaney, who brought the Eagles to their most success of the 21st century. Chaney went 23-28 in five seasons, including a 6-4 mark in 2016 that represented the program’s first winning record since 1997. The next year, Bruceville-Eddy’s 5-5 regular season qualified the Eagles for the playoffs for the first time since 1985, breaking the area’s longest postseason drought and winning the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Trophy in the process.