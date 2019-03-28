It took nearly 43 minutes, but the Mexia Blackcats soccer team found a way to have some fun.
Juan Hernandez scored in the third minute of the second half to put Mexia up for good and the Blackcats added three more as they rolled past Robinson, 4-0, in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium. It was a dominating performance from the black and red, something head coach T.J. Sadler knows is a must-see moving forward.
“We got a little frustrated the first half when we missed some open goals,” said Sadler, the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year in 2018. “I told them at halftime, ‘Guys have fun. I asked for a show of hands, who was having fun, and no one’s hands shot up.”
It wasn’t for a lack of effort. The match got off to a furious pace for Mexia, with the Blackcats attacking Robinson goalkeeper Jeremy Wilkey early and often. Though nothing to show on the scoreboard for both teams the first half for the Mexia attack, the pace fit the Blackcat’s style of play.
“We love to get up and go and we did that to start the game, we just didn’t have anything go through,” Sadler said. “They just needed to relax a little bit and play their game.”
Relaxed and happy, apparently, Mexia broke through early in the second period. Angel Escamilla slipped past the Rocket defense to find the back of the net, giving Mexia the go-ahead goal. Wilkey appeared to be favoring his ribs, having suffered a collision just a few minutes before.
“This is what usually happens when we score our first goal,” Sadler said. “Everybody relaxes, we start playing with rhythm and the goals start coming. It’s amazing what happens when the kids are smiling, laughing and really having a good time playing soccer.”
Sadler’s prophecy came true, as things began to unravel a bit for the Rockets (13-10). Lalo Ortiz ripped one from 20 yards out to put Mexia (16-8-1) up by a two-goal margin. The barrage of scoring wouldn’t cease, as Kevin Garcia found the back of the net twice in a three-minute span.
The speedster split two defenders at the 15-minute mark of the half for paydirt, adding another to the back left corner just three minutes later. The Rockets’ ship was sunk, with the Blackcats taking control and leaving no doubt as the final minutes left the clock.
“We have to play like this going forward,” Sadler said. “It’s just great to see this team when everything is going right.”
Mexia advances to the area round for a second straight year, where it will await the winner of Friday’s match between Center and Hamshire-Fannett.
GIRLS Belton 5, Mesquite Horn 4
BELTON – It required more than 100 minutes of action to decide it, but the Belton Lady Tigers survived to move past Horn in the 6A bi-district playoffs.
Belton and Horn were tied at 4 after regulation and a pair of 10-inute overtime periods. That forced a showdown with penalty kicks, and the Lady Tigers outkicked Horn, 4-2, with Katelyn Chrisman, Yuli Cruz, Sophie Elliott and Isabelle Rhoads all scoring in the PK shootout. Meanwhile, Horn scored only twice against Belton’s ever-tough goalie Gracie Green.
Belton (17-5-3) moves on to the area round to face Wylie in next week’s area playoffs.