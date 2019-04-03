And then there were four.
Just four Central Texas soccer teams still cling to their dreams of getting to Georgetown and the UIL state soccer tournament. That includes a pair of boys’ teams, China Spring and Mexia, and two on the girls’ side, Lorena and Gatesville.
The Lady Leopards (21-5) have been on a mission ever since falling a win shy of state last year. They’ve punished their two playoff foes Palestine Westwood and Little Cypress-Mauriceville, winning by a combined score of 15-1. Haley Flores has seven of those goals by herself.
Lorena will next meet Palestine (15-8-5) in the Region III-4A quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Friday at Mexia.
While Lorena’s third-round presence is expected, Gatesville’s is more of a surprise. The Lady Hornets (11-5-1) were the third-place team out of District 17-4A, but have defeated District 18-4A runner-up Madisonville and 19-4A champion Henderson to move on to the regional quarterfinal round.
In their area-round win over Henderson, Gatesville fought the state-ranked Lady Lions to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtime periods. That sent the action to a penalty kick shootout, where Katrina Thoms, Molly Hogan, Bailee Armstrong and Natasha Thoms all came through in the clutch to help their team win the shootout, 4-2. Next up for the upset-minded Lady Hornets is another formidable foe in Lumberton (21-3-2), 6 p.m. Friday in Madisonville.
On the boys’ side, China Spring has assembled its best season in program history in racking up 18 victories, including a 5-1 overtime triumph over Jasper on Tuesday. In that one, the Cougars (18-8) exploded for four goals in the final five minutes of OT to break through the regional quarterfinal round.
China Spring will have to be on its game and then some, as a Class 4A Goliath awaits in Palestine (28-0-2), a three-time state qualifier.
Finally, there’s Mexia (17-8-1), which topped last year’s school-record run by defeating Center, 6-3, in the area playoffs earlier this week. The Blackcats boast some serious scoring prowess, led by senior forwards Kevin Garcia and Angel Escamilla.
Mexia will try to keep its run going when it faces Lumberton (22-3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in Huntsville.