Chalk up round one of the Belton-Midway soccer rivalry to the Tigers.
Belton’s girls and boys team swept a pair of District 12-6A clashes from Midway on Tuesday night. In the girls’ game in Belton, the Lady Tigers overcame two goals from Midway’s Samantha Brown for a 3-2 win. In the process, Belton (9-4-2, 8-0) overtook the Pantherettes (10-3, 7-1) for sole possession of first place in the district.
Until that matchup, both Belton and Midway had given up just one goal apiece in district play.
The boys’ game also packed a heavy kick. Belton scored on an Oscar Vargas header with four seconds left to tie the match at 1-1, then the Tigers outscored Midway, 4-3, in the shootout to claim the 2-1 win at the Midway High field.
The loss dropped the Panthers to 13-2-2 overall and 6-1-1 in district, while Belton improved to 12-0-2 and 6-0-2.
The rematches will take place March 22, with the girls switching venues to Midway and the boys heading to Belton.