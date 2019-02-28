All along their season-long treasure hunt, the Vanguard Vikings imagined finishing the season with medals being draped around their necks.
These weren’t the medals they wanted, but the Vikings still were proud of their shine.
Defending state champion The Woodlands Christian shot out to a first-quarter advantage and made Vanguard play chase the rest of the way. Though the Vikings made their charges, they couldn’t ever close the deal, as the Warriors rejected Vanguard, 65-45, in the TAPPS Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday night at Robinson High School.
As the Vikings accepted their state semifinalist medals, a few brushed away tears, especially the seniors who had sacrificed so much in helping Vanguard reach the TAPPS Final Four for the first time since 2014 – and the first time in the Class 4A division.
“We just couldn’t make shots,” Vanguard coach Fred Ellis said. “Offense got kind of stagnant, we got a lot of close shots at the rim, but they just wouldn’t fall. That helped them stretch the lead and get some momentum. That’s a good team, a veteran team. They’ve been here before, and you can tell. Every time we had a run, they had an answer. Hat’s off to them and their coaches, it was a hell of a good job.”
The Vikings (23-7) found themselves playing chase from the game’s earliest stages. The Warriors’ 6-foot-10 junior center Emanuel Jones planted himself deep in the post, and Vanguard’s frontcourt players struggled to uproot him. Jones tossed in a jump hook and scored on an easy drop-in for four of his team’s first eight points.
“That’s all we can do is fight,” Ellis said. “We don’t have any 6-8 guys walking around Vanguard. So. we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. The kids did a good job, we didn’t make it easy for them. That’s a good team.”
Nevertheless, Vanguard trailed only 11-9 when Braden Black banged in a corner 3-pointer late in the quarter. But TWC’s Bakari Lastrap answered with a scoop to the hoop on the Warriors’ next possession, and TWC ended up finishing the opening period up, 17-11.
If these teams had been playing “Jeopardy” on TV, it would have been a case of the plucky underdog coming up with some pretty sharp answers, only to see the big, bad reigning champ respond with plenty of correct responses of his own.
Case in point: Vanguard sliced the gap to 21-16 midway through the second quarter when Carter Boehm lobbed a perfect inbounds pass to a levitating Elijah Wade for the alley-oop put-in. But TWC answered in resounding fashion, as Nevan Newcomb and Luke Mansfield both buried 3-pointers on the Warriors’ next two trips down the court.
Later, Black helped whittle the deficit back to six after stroking a 3-pointer and navigating the trees for a driving layup. But Mansfield pushed the lead immediately back to nine when Mansfield bottomed out a corner 3-pointer.
Vanguard’s night was kind of encapsulated in the final seconds of the first half. Black saw a 3-point try bounce off the rim, and TWC’s slick junior guard Bakari Lastrap tracked down the loose ball, and flew coast-to-coast for a splash landing on the other end before the halftime-buzzer sounded.
“This is a bad time to have a bad shooting night,” Ellis said. “But at the end of the day, I’m so proud of these guys, with everything they put in. This one hurts. It hurts a lot. I love these guys to death.”
Vanguard made its pushes in the second half, especially when Udi Ibarra found the range on a couple of corner treys. But TWC just kept coming, led by Lastrap and Jones. The big man, who played sparingly in the first half after picking up a second foul, returned with authority after intermission. He twice powered home two-handed dunks over the smaller Vanguard defenders.
Jones scored 16 for TWC, while Zack Golaszewski had 13 and Lastrap scored 12. For the Vikings, Black and Wade tied for high-point honors with 12 points apiece.
Seniors Wade and Ibarra fouled out in the final minute of the game for Vanguard, drawing a rousing ovation from the big crowd on hand to cheer on the Vikings. Moments later, Ellis substituted out fellow seniors Boehm, Black and Luke Wilson, and they drew similar reactions. That group, along with the sixth senior Carter Klepper, will hold a special place in the annals of Vanguard basketball history, Ellis said.
“It means everything,” Ellis said. “I’m not going to lie, I got choked up. I get choked up right now thinking about everything they did. I’m going to miss these guys so much. They mean so much to this program. They got us here for the first time in five years, and they deserve all the credit.”