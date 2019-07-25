University High School boys’ basketball and Waco High softball and girls’ soccer all have new head coaches.
Waco ISD announced the hiring of all three positions on Thursday. Former University basketball assistant coach Ricardo Felix has been promoted to the Trojans head coach, Manuel Ordones takes over as Waco High’s softball coach and Jesus Anaya will head the Lions’ girls’ soccer program.
Ordones was a Waco High softball assistant last season after his 15-year stint as MCC’s head softball coach ended in May of 2018. He guided the Highlassies to two conference championships and four trips to the NJCAA national tournament, but he resigned after being put on paid leave when the school launched a preliminary Title IX investigation. The inquiry came in response to complaints from students about the coach, but it was dropped after Ordones resigned.
Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa said Thursday that his evaluation of Ordones as an assistant coach last season proved to him that the former Connally and MCC softball coach will be a good fit for the Lions.
“To get someone with (Ordones’) experience and his expertise was an easy pick for us,” Tusa said. “From our vantage point, he did an excellent job with the players.”
Felix has served as a first assistant and junior varsity coach at University since 2010. The Trojans’ varsity program compiled an overall record of 184-98, claimed five district titles and went to the playoffs seven times during his nine years as a University assistant.
Anaya comes to Waco High from Kerrville Tivy where he had been a Lady Antlers soccer assistant coach since the start of the 2015-16 season. He helped Tivy post a 20-6 record and reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last season.
“Waco ISD is excited to bring in both new and familiar faces to these head coaching positions,” Tusa said in a school district press release. “Each of these coaches brings experience marked by success and a unique perspective to their sport. I’m confident they will grow and strengthen each of their respective programs.”