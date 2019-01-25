The basketball fans who created a raucous, standing-room-only environment for the Reicher vs. Vanguard boys’ basketball game got the thriller they showed up to see at the Swanson Athletic Complex.
And the Vanguard fans went home happy after their team notched its second victory over the rival Cougars in TAPPS District 4-4A action this season.
Vanguard came back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter and surged to a 63-56 win over Reicher on Friday night on the Vikings’ home court.
Vikings guard Elijah Wade scored on a put-back to tie the game at 53 with 2:58 left in the fourth. Then he came up with a steal and a fast-break layup and added another basket on an assist from Carter Boehm to cap a 14-0 Vikings run in the final period. That took Vanguard (17-6, 6-0 in district) from a 9-point deficit to a 5-point lead with time running out in regulation.
“We lost focus, so we started playing (Vanguard’s) style of basketball and they started executing,” Reicher coach Darryl McCoy said. “The fourth quarter is their strong quarter and it’s been a weak quarter for us. We’ve just got to get back to the gym and make adjustments.”
Reicher guard Josiah Davis made a put-back layup with 1:04 left to end the Cougars’ scoring drought of more than four minutes. Davis’ inside basket cut Vanguard’s lead to three, but it was Reicher’s final field goal.
Vikings Braden Black and Boehm combined to make 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to keep Vanguard in front.
Vanguard forward Luke Wilson, who came up with a pair of old-school 3-point plays in the fourth quarter, led the Vikings with 17 points. Wade added 16 and Black and Udi Ibarra scored 11 and 10 respectively to give Vanguard four players in double digits.
The Vikings defeated Reicher in overtime, 65-57, on the Cougars’ home floor a little more than two weeks ago. The double-dip on Friday gives Vanguard a significant edge in the race for the TAPPS 4-4A title.
Sir John Strain scored 16 points to lead Reicher. Davis and Payton Hill each added 11.
Strain scored with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter to put Reicher ahead 49-38 and guard Zach Deckard put back a layup on the Cougars’ next trip down the floor.
But Wilson answered both of those baskets by completing 3-point plays, one on an inside dish from Wade and the next by going back up with a rebound for a bucket and the foul.
Those responses allowed Vanguard to chip away at Reicher’s lead and rouse the home crowd.
“The biggest thing about 3-point plays is you get to score while the clock is stopped,” Vanguard coach Fred Ellis said. “That helped us a lot. Especially when Luke got two in a row, you saw it pick up the crowd and everybody saw momentum rise.”
Black made a pair of free throws and Wilson tallied yet another inside basket, this one on an assist from Boehm, to ignite the Vikings’ decisive run.
Vanguard forward Aaron Leonard tossed in a 3-pointer that sent the home crowd into hysterics and cut Reicher’s lead to 53-51.
That set up Wade’s push in the final three minutes as the Vikings enveloped their cross-town rival.
Reicher (21-8, 4-2) will need some help to catch Vanguard for the district title at this point. But McCoy had already shifted his focus following Friday night’s clash.
“I tell the boys every time, ‘Our goal this season is bigger than Vanguard,’” McCoy said. “We’re not going to hold our heads low. We’re going to get back in the gym and get ready for the next game.”
Likewise, Ellis has already begun setting his team’s attention forward.
“We’re only guaranteed five more games,” Ellis said. “Four more district games and then the playoffs. So every single game matters. Every game we need the same intensity.”