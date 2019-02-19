WEST — Lorena guard Caidon Livingston picked the corner he wanted and his teammates got him the shot that ended a thriller in the Leopards’ favor.
Lorena inbounded the ball with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the game tied. Leopard guards Calvin Small and Ben Craig traded passes to beat the Alvarado press until Craig drove into the lane and kicked a pass to the senior in the corner.
Livingston’s 3-pointer splashed in and the Lorena fans and players erupted in celebration of the Leopards’ 58-55 victory over Alvarado in bi-district play on Tuesday night at the West High School arena.
“I looked at Caidon Livingston in the eyes and I said, ‘What corner do you want to shoot it from?,’” said Lorena coach Matt Jackson, describing his team’s final timeout with 10 seconds left. “He said, ‘That corner right there.’ I told Ben and Calvin, ‘Get it down there and attack, they’re going to help off. Caidon, be ready to hit the shot.’ Three ball, corner pocket.”
The game officials determined that there were two seconds left on the clock after Livingston’s trey went in and Alvarado coach Franco Islas called timeout. But the Indians’ desperation half-court shot missed and Lorena survived and advanced.
The Leopards (26-7) move on to the Class 4A Region 3 area round to face the winner of Tuesday night’s Palestine-Jasper game.
Lorena forward Bryan Ash, who scored a game-high 23 points, drove in from the right elbow for a thunderous dunk that gave the Leopards a 55-53 lead with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Ash’s dunk was Lorena’s first field goal in more than eight minutes of game time. But Ash made six of six free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Leopards alive in a game that featured four lead changes in the final period.
Then Ash fouled out and sent Alvarado guard Will Johnson to the free-throw line with 10 seconds remaining. Johnson, who led the Indians with 14 points and made all six free throws he took, tied the game at 55 with a pair of nothing-but-net attempts.
Jackson called timeout after Johnson’s first successful free throw, which cut Lorena’s lead to a point. That’s when Livingston picked his corner.
“I was pretty confident it was going in,” said Livingston, who finished with 14 points. “I’ve always dreamed about situations like that, so I was pretty confident.”
Alvarado opened up a five-point lead early in the second quarter, but Lorena responded with a 14-3 run. Ty Moore threw down a fast-break dunk and Ash went strong to the basket during the surge, then Bryce Strickland capped it with a pair of free throws for a 34-28 lead.
The Leopards led 34-30 at halftime and built a nine-point advantage midway through the third quarter. That helped Lorena survive Alvarado’s run in the fourth quarter when the Leopards went cold from the field.
“We’d get up nine and they’d streak back to two,” Jackson said. “That was two teams that didn’t stop fighting all night.”
China Spring 69, Hillsboro 41
District 18-4A first-place representative China Spring took the drama out of the nightcap at West High School by establishing an early lead and racing past Hillsboro.
China Spring sophomore guard Eli Stephens, who scored a game-high 25 points, had 15 in the first half to help the Cougars take a 29-17 lead to the break.
China Spring extended the lead to 18 by the end of the third quarter and then 23 when Mason Wright nailed a 3-pointer from the right side with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars (21-13) advance to play the winner of Tuesday’s Fairfield-Huntington bi-district matchup.
China Spring senior guard Antwan Stephens joined his younger brother in double digits with 21 points.
Forward Tyson Simmons led Hillsboro with 13 points and forward Ja’Darius Baxter added 11.