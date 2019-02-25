During a timeout late in the fourth quarter, a familiar chant sprang up from the Connally side of the bleachers. One yell leader crowed, “CC – you know! CC – you know!” and the crowd echoed the phrase in unison.
Yes, even when some of the faces change, the Connally Cadets are the names you know.
Connally clinched a third straight regional tournament berth by outrunning Lorena, 53-43, in round three between the two district rivals in an action-packed Region III-4A quarterfinal game at the Midway High arena on Monday night.
On paper, this trip to Huntsville may be the most implausible of any of them for the Cadets (19-12), the third-seeded team out of 18-4A. They overcame no small measure of adversity throughout the year, and came into this one with an 0-2 record against Lorena (27-8), as the Leopards swept the regular-season series.
“We were kind of in the same boat last year, playing Hillsboro, and trying to beat somebody three times. It’s really difficult,” Connally coach Quinton Snell said. “But hat’s off to Lorena, man, they’re hard to guard, they play really good defense, and I’m just proud of our guys. We just kind of held on.
“It’s like I always say, we stayed the course a little bit. We had some moments there where it got a little bit out of control. But other than that, I’m just super-proud of these guys for getting back to Huntsville three years in a row.”
Through the first 10 minutes of the game, this one resembled the other no-holds-barred fracases the teams had played, and seemed destined to be competitive to the end. The scoreboard read 16-16 two minutes into the second quarter, after Lorena’s Caidon Livingston scooped up a loose ball and scurried in for an uncontested layup.
Then the game turned with a jolt. Connally’s defensive pressure caused the Leopards to get a little wild with the ball, and the Cadets made Lorena pay in transition. Zailin Cleveland filled a lane like a blur on a fast-break finger roll, Torre Nobles came up with a steal and a bucket, and Je’Juan Forward drilled a deadly step-back jumper.
But the real highlight of Connally’s 13-2 run to close the first half converted defense to offense in the prettiest way imaginable. Connally’s hyper-athletic guard Korie Black poked away a steal from the Leopards at halfcourt and, with his back facing his own basket, tossed a one-handed, blind pass to a streaking Cleveland, who finished the play with a dunk.
“I really liked that, that turned me up real good,” said Forward, unable to suppress a grin.
Snell couldn’t have been much happier with his team’s defensive effort.
“I would like to say it happened on the defensive end,” he said, when asked about what sparked that second-quarter run. “(Lorena) probably missed a couple of shots that they would normally make, but hat’s off to the defense. Coach (David) Haynes does a good job with our defense, and just proud of those guys right now.”
Lorena’s star senior forward Bryan Ash gave the Cadets problems early, as he does with many teams he faces. Ash scored the Leopards’ first nine points of the game on a variety of drives and leaners.
But the Cadets also tried to send multiple defenders at Ash and maybe get him into foul trouble, and it worked. He picked up his second foul on a charge with 5:21 in the second quarter, then took a seat for an extended absence before returning late in the quarter. Unfortunately for the Leopards, he was whistled for his third foul with 0.5 seconds remaining in the half when Forward seized a loose ball and fired up a shot near the basket while colliding with the 6-foot-6 Lorena big man.
“It didn’t help, getting in foul trouble,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “We had adversity all year. It was an incredible story. This year started, and football went so long, so we don’t have those guys. And then Bryan has a high ankle sprain, and is out seven weeks. Then Ben Craig breaks his foot in football, and Bo (Smedshammer) was playing really well, we’re about to get everybody back, and Bo breaks his foot.
“So it was a year of adversity, but here’s what I’m going to tell you about these guys, is that they fought all year long. We’re graduating seven seniors, and these are my guys. They’ve been here since I got here, and one thing I’ll tell you about them is that they fought day in and day out, 365 days a year, for me. And I will fight every single day for them, every day.”
Connally’s 13-2 run gave the Cadets a 29-18 lead at the halftime break. They maintained an 11-point edge going into the fourth, but Lorena still had one rally left. After hoisting up a number of errant offerings in the first three quarters, the Leopards’ outside shooters finally found their range early in the fourth. Livingston, Calvin Small and Craig all swished in treys to enliven the Leopard crowd and, more importantly, bring their team to within 38-33 on the scoreboard, with 5:51 to go in the game.
The Cadets didn’t flinch. Ash picked up his fourth foul on the next trip down. Then Connally’s Black hit a runner while drawing a foul. On the ensuing free throw, Black came up short, but Nobles swooped in for a putback, a four-point swing that pushed Connally’s lead back to 42-33, and the Cadets were home-free thereafter.
Forward led the Cadets’ march to the regional tournament by scoring 19 points. In his third year on varsity, the junior forward has continually elevated his game, becoming more and more deadly with his midrange jumper.
“I had to play harder than I usually have,” Forward said. “Coach Snell gave me a new role every year, and I’ve just tried to execute that role. Just keep practicing hard, and then bring it to the game, and it shows out on the court.”
Black and Nobles added seven points apiece for Connally. Ash topped Lorena with 14 points, but tallied only five after the first quarter. Livingston finished with eight.
Next up for Connally is a date with fourth-ranked Houston Yates, a familiar regional foe that defeated the Cadets, 67-64, to knock them out of the playoffs in 2017. They’ll play at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum.
“Beat Yates,” said Forward, when asked of the team’s mindset heading to Huntsville. “I played them my freshman year, and we came up short. Now I think we’re really ready to beat them. It’s going to be hard, but I know we can do it.”