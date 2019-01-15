During the war of a district season, there are always going to be a few casualties.
Midway coach Matt Brown was just relieved that his troops claimed another battle.
Already with one of its starting backcourt players hampered by an injury, Midway suffered another tough blow when another starter, senior guard Diego Gonzalez, limped to the bench with an apparent ankle injury. But the Panthers still got the job done, making Waco High play the pace they wanted in a 47-37, grind-it-out victory for the home team on Tuesday at the Midway High arena.
“We really controlled the tempo,” Midway’s Brown said. “(Waco High has) won fast, high-scoring games, and I feel like our guys made some mistakes but they took care of it and we had the tempo we wanted. We wanted a slow, methodical game, and we got it.”
Often, the Panthers are just as happy to slam the accelerator to the floor and leave people in the rear-view, especially when Scott – a human lightning bolt – is fully operational. But the junior point guard was dealing with a lingering groin injury, and though he played against the Lions, he couldn’t make his usual impact.
Earl Farley’s Waco High team (16-9 overall, 3-5 in 12-6A), which is in the mix for a playoff spot for the second straight year, definitely made Midway work. The Lions bounced out to a 12-7 lead in the opening quarter following a bucket on the blocks from Jordan Fuller and a pretty 3-pointer from Timothy Coaster.
Midway fought back to within 12-11 at the end of the quarter, when Godsgift “GG” Ezedinma scored inside off a nifty feed from Michael Jefferson, and then Levi Whiddon broke loose inside for a layin.
The game remained tight throughout the next two quarters. Waco High’s best offense was often spurred by Dale Smith’s defense, as the senior showed tenacity cutting off passing lanes before sprinting downcourt for breakaway chances.
Midway, meanwhile, relied heavily on the God-given gifts of Ezedinma, a lithe, 6-foot-7 forward who is more smooth than he is brutish. Ezedinma led all players with 23 points.
The teams were tied midway through the third quarter, but the Panthers pulled out in front behind the heady play of Gonzalez. He somehow channeled Manu Ginobli’s best moments, consistently breaking down Waco High’s defense for driving scoops, including a couple while drawing a foul. Gonzalez finished with 12 points, including seven in the final four minutes of the third.
“He had it tonight,” Brown said. “He’s one guy, and our players, one thing about them, if they see somebody’s going, they sense it and feel it, and they push them. They fuel it, because we know we’ve got some guys who can do that. Diego was on today, and GG was going, and our other guys found other ways to get involved.”
In the fourth quarter, Midway finally gained the separation it was seeking. Ezedinma opened the quarter by burying a triple, and moments later Jefferson poked away a steal and busted his way downcourt for a runout layup. Waco High cut the gap to six points on the next trip down on a Smith turnaround jumper, but after Jefferson drew a foul and knocked in two free throws on the subsequent possession, the Panthers never trailed by less than seven the rest of the way.
Gonzalez limped off the court with 1:49 left with what Brown said appeared to be an ankle sprain after the game.
“But the good news is we have the bye Friday. So it couldn’t come at a better time,” Brown said.
Smith, a longtime varsity veteran for the Lions, led his team with 13 points, while Jimmy Veal scored 11.
Brown said that he knew playing a crosstown rival like Waco High would lead to an “emotional game,” so pulling out the win – especially right before the team’s bye – was a big one.
“We’re still getting our chemistry,” the coach said. “We’ve been kind of like this all season, with the ups and the downs. But every season is full of ups and downs. We just want to be going up to our highest point, peaking at the right time. So while some of the losses are frustrating, we talk about it every time. We don’t let it get to us, because we know we want to play our best basketball come the second half of district, right about now, and then playoff time, hopefully.”