Some of the most intense, most entertaining athletic contests that unfolded at China Spring High School during the 2017-18 school year never saw their results reported on the agate page of the newspaper, and never were chronicled on MaxPreps.com.
Ultimately, they didn’t really count for anything. But that didn’t diminish their appeal.
During offseason basketball workouts, everybody wanted to see Antwan and Eli Stephens go at it.
“I’d never let them be on the same team,” China Spring boys basketball coach David Ellis said. “They had to guard each other, because I wanted the best guarding the best. That carried over into our open gyms, where I’d just watch. This is China Spring High School, basketball hasn’t been very (big), but we’d have kids getting out of spring offseason football and just filling up the gym, watching our open gyms and watching those two kids compete.”
If you think the two brothers are tenacious when tangling with one another, just wait until they join forces. Antwan, a senior who has a reasonable chance to become China Spring’s career scoring leader by the end of this season, and Eli, a sophomore who won District 17-4A Newcomer of the Year honors last year, comprise one of the most dangerous, most talented backcourts in all of Central Texas.
And one of the toughest. Antwan and Eli, you see, have dealt with more tragedy than the average teenager. But they’ve refused to allow a grievous loss prevent them from continuing to chase success with everything they have.
Their No. 1 fan
China Spring’s loudest fan wasn’t hard to find. When Ellis first arrived in Cougar Country four years ago, he’d frequently attend the junior high games in order to scout the upcoming talent. That’s where Ellis first met Tashekia Stephens, the mother of Antwan and Eli.
Or, rather, first heard her.
“She was about the only one (yelling),” Ellis said. “All positive, cheered for everyone, but especially when her son had the ball, which was quite a bit in eighth grade. Just that intensity, and would not let them (quit).”
Unfortunately, Tashekia died in a car accident in October 2016 at age 33. Losing one’s mother at a young age can be crippling. But Antwan and Eli take a piece of their mom with them into every practice, every game.
“She’s in my heart. I try to play hard for her, because she’s not here,” Antwan said. "But she’s definitely there (in my heart).”
Added Eli: “(She taught me) to always have heart and to fight for everything. That’s where I get all the energy from. I like to play for her.”
When the accident happened, Antwan was a sophomore, and his teammates rallied around him and offered their support. On his own, though, Antwan seemed to play with a passion that Ellis had seen before.
“Antwan, specifically, is pretty stoic,” the coach said. “Which is what I love about him, because he’s never been too emotionally up or down. He’s just kind of been solid. But when that happened, I just saw his intensity, his drive, to work hard in the offseason, not necessarily to please his mom, but just a fire back in there deep.”
Not the size of the dog in the fight ...
The Cougars make no illusions. They aren’t a big team. Eight seniors return from last year’s squad that won 20 games and finished second in the district to Connally, but several of the bigger frontcourt rotation players, like Tyrick James and Brett Cain, graduated.
Antwan, at 5-foot-8, and Eli, at 5-7, are reflective of the team’s lack of size. But they’ve got a fair amount of bulldog in them, and that tenacity flows through the rest of the lineup as well.
For instance, if you’re on the court, it’s your job to stick your nose into the fray in the paint and rebound. It doesn’t matter how big you are.
“We’ve been working a lot on boxing out,” senior guard Mason Wright said. “That’s one of the main challenges we have that we need to work on. But we only have two bigs that can contribute, so our guards have to really box out and get rebounds as much as the posts can. That’s a big, huge difference compared to last year.”
Some teams want to run the opposition into exhaustion. Others focus on harassing, full-court defense, or concentrate on being the best shooting team in their district.
The Cougars believe their path to glory lies through the screen door.
Screening isn’t a sexy part of the game. It’s not something that is going to make the box score or the highlight tape. But Ellis demands that his team spend a lot of time on setting firm, solid screens, because he’s seen the benefit on the court.
“We know that good shooters can become great when they’re more open,” Ellis said. “So certainly we want to set the best screens in the district, and that’s something I track quite a bit, is how well we screen. Everyone screens, the guards screen. We have some rules in my offense of who screens who, and where, on the floor.
“We make that a priority because of our size. I kind of implemented that when Antwan was a freshman. He could light it up, but he was tiny and still hadn’t grown into his body. But I knew he could hit open shots. So it’s just kind of been a non-negotiable for us.”
All Antwan Stephens needs is a little bit of space, and he’ll make you pay from the outside. When he’s on, Antwan ranks as one of the top outside shooters in the area. Last year he averaged 16.4 points and now has 1,487 points for his high school career.
Eli, meanwhile, is by his own admission more of a slasher who “can shoot a little, too.” He put up 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game as a freshman last year, consistently breaking down defenders off the dribble and finding his way into the land of the giants.
Behind that sibling duo and other sharpshooters like Wright, Garet May and Landan Hensley, China Spring has the objective of winning the District 18-4A championship this year. It won’t be easy, of course. Ellis has challenged his squad with an ambitious nondistrict schedule, and naturally the competition in 18-4A should be formidable again, led by defending district champ and regional qualifier Connally.
But the Cougars won’t go down without a fight, that’s for sure. Antwan and Eli Stephens wouldn’t have it any other way.
“They’ve never backed down from anything,” Ellis said. “That scrappiness, they’ve never once used their size as an excuse. We, China Spring, have acknowledged that, hey, we’re not big, but we’ve never said, we’re going to back down from a fight or we’re going to schedule different teams. And I felt like we could, because the other kids have followed Antwan and Eli.
“Maybe they’re not the biggest guys, but Antwan has led by example his entire career and hasn’t used it as a crutch. On his own, he’s improved, so that he can get his shot off. I think that I would attribute that to his mom, and his dad as well, who pushes him. Just came from an amazing family, and never used mom’s passing as an excuse. But just kind of let it light a fire under them.”