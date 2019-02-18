The Rosebud-Lott Cougars chugged into the playoffs as the fourth-place representative from District 17-2A.
But once the playoff bell rang, the Cougars didn’t look anything like a team that barely qualified for the postseason.
Rosebud-Lott raced to an early 13-4 lead against 18-2A champion Riesel, giving the Cougars the catapult they needed to claim a 45-43 victory over the Indians on Monday night at the University High School gymnasium.
Chilton, which defeated Axtell in the first game of a doubleheader at University, defeated Rosebud-Lott on Friday to claim the third-place playoff berth from 17-2A. But the Cougars bounced back with style.
Rosebud-Lott (21-12) advances in the Class 2A Region III bracket to play the winner of Tuesday’s Malakoff Cross Roads versus Slocum bi-district contest. Cougars coach Marvin Whitfield, confident in his team’s ability to move on, said he has the Groesbeck High School gym tentatively reserved to play the next round on Friday.
Whitfield pointed out that his team has played seven playoff games in the last four seasons and that experience, coupled with an iron-sharpening-iron style loop schedule this season, gave him good reason to expect a Cougar win in bi-district play.
“I’m going to credit that to our tough district; 17-2A was tough,” Whitfield said. “We went six deep this year. Six solid teams. When you play in a league like that, you’ve got a shot to upset a first-place team.”
Rosebud-Lott started fast as sophomore guard Nathan Truesdale hit a couple of jumpers and senior Haven Mortimer nailed an inside basket and a 3-pointer. Sophomore guard Steven Buhl followed with a basket and a fast-break pass to Mortimer for a layup to cap a 13-0 Cougars run in the first quarter.
“I just told the guys that they know what time it is,” Whitfield said. “The intensity spikes up come playoff time. I just told them we’ve got to come out and get that first punch, but at the same time, we’ve got to be able to take their first punch without folding.”
Sure enough, Riesel (22-8) fought back in the second quarter. Guard Matthew Oliver scored on an assist from Kyson Dieterich early in the period. Dieterich followed with a 3-pointer and Oliver took the ball to the hole for a layup, kicking an 11-2 Indians’ run into gear.
Riesel guard Tanner Smith scored on a fast-break layup to finish the surge and put Riesel ahead 17-15 with 4:06 left until halftime.
But Mortimer nailed a shot from beyond the arc late in the second quarter to give Rosebud-Lott a 23-21 lead and momentum going into the break.
Truesdale hit a trey early in the third quarter to extend the Cougars’ lead to five and this time Riesel couldn’t claw back even.
Rosebud-Lott forward John Reyna made a layup on an assist from Ty Stock and Truesdale hit another triple to complete a 5-0 Cougar mini run that gave them a 10-point edge with 3:44 remaining in the contest.
Riesel finished the game on a 12-4 surge, but Oliver’s final basket from 3-point range went through the net as the buzzer sounded and could only cut the Cougars’ advantage to 2.
Mortimer finished with 18 points to lead Rosebud-Lott and Truesdale pitched in 13.
Oliver led Riesel with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Forward William McClintock added 10 points and 8 boards.
Chilton 64, Axtell 58
The Chilton Pirates began the fourth quarter facing a 10-point deficit versus Axtell, but the Pirates put together a furious rally to flip the script in the first bi-district game of the night at University High School.
Chilton’s Dontrell Bailey scored eight points, including a 3-point play during a pivotal 17-3 run to boost the Pirates into a 58-54 lead. Bailey drove to the basket and got fouled, completing the and-1 to the delight of the Pirates fans with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates then slowed down the game with a four-corners offense. Eventually, Kevin Gaines hit a pair of free throws to cap the surge with 43 seconds left.
Axtell guard Koby Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to cut Chilton’s lead to two with three seconds remaining, but that was the Longhorns’ final shot attempt.
Chilton (15-8) advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s Kerens versus Groveton bi-district contest in the 2A Region III bracket.
Forward De’Auntre Davis score 25 points to lead Chilton. Bailey finished with 18 and Gaines joined them in double digits with 10.
Hollingsworth score 19 to lead Axtell (15-9), Carson Farley added 17 and Hayden Sheffield finished with 14.
Rockwall 86, Waco High 65
FAIRFIELD — Samuell Williamson is not a McDonald’s All-American by accident.
Williamson lit up the nets for a game-high 34 points as Rockwall rejected Waco High in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at Fairfield High School.
Still, it was a strong season for the Lions (20-13), who had to win on the final night of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot after being picked last in the district at the start of the year.