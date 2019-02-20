They never said the playoffs would be easy.
Midway’s prize for winning its bi-district basketball game over Mesquite is a date with seventh-ranked South Garland, a state semifinalist from 2018. One of the Panthers’ chief challenges will be figuring out how to slow down senior guard Tyrese Maxey, a Kentucky signee and one of the top players in the state. Maxey pumped in a state tournament-tying record 46 points in the state semis last year.
And if that’s not enough, the Colonels (27-6) have all five starters back from last year, including Texas A&M-bound guard Chris Harris Jr.
However it turns out, Midway (25-11) should be commended for its 2018-19 season. The Panthers’ 60-45 win over Mesquite marked the program’s first playoff win in 6A and the first overall in the postseason since 2011.