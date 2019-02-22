WAXAHACHIE — The Midway Panthers scratched and clawed and battled star-studded South Garland to overtime in the area round of the playoffs.
But at the end, the Panthers didn’t have an answer for the Colonels’ Kentucky-bound guard Tyrese Maxey.
After Midway’s Anthony Scott swished a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation, Maxey scored eight of his game-high 27 points in overtime, leading South Garland to a 60-53 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at the Waxahachie High School gymnasium.
South Garland never trailed in the game, but Midway erased a seven-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter to put an electric charge in the Panther fans at the packed fieldhouse.
Midway forward Michael Jefferson was fouled taking a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in regulation to begin cutting into the Colonels’ lead.
After South Garland’s Chris Harris missed two free throws, Midway’s Diego Gonzalez and Maxey traded off making one of two shots from the line. That set up the first of Scott’s thrilling late treys, this one from straight on and three feet beyond the arc that cut the Colonels’ lead to 45-44 with 19 seconds remaining.
South Garland’s Harris went back to the free throw line with 14 seconds left and this time hit a pair of crucial shots for a 3-point advantage.
Midway scrambled to get a tying look and the ball came to Scott again, who stepped back from the left side and drained the tying shot.
However, the Panthers still needed to make a move to overtake South Garland and the Panthers couldn’t find the right combination in overtime. Midway committed four costly turnovers in the extra period.
Meanwhile, the Colonels made five of seven free throws and Maxey had a crucial steal and fast-break layup that helped put his team ahead 59-51 with 29 seconds to play.
South Garland (28-6) advances in the Class 6A Region II playoffs to face the Killeen Ellison versus Dallas Jesuit winner.
Midway finished its season with a 25-12 mark and the program’s first 6A playoff win to its credit.
Scott scored 18 points to lead Midway. Godsgift Ezedinma pitched in 14 and Jefferson and Gonzalez had 10 each for the Panthers.