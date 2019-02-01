The Midway Panthers and Temple Wildcats boys’ basketball teams played the regulation four quarters on Friday night at the Midway Arena.
But only one quarter really mattered.
Midway went to halftime trailing by a basket, but the Panthers dominated the third period and grasped a 59-35 victory over Temple.
The Panthers roared out of the locker room in the second half as they scored 20 straight points to go from a 17-15 deficit to a 35-17 lead when forward Levi Whiddon made an inside basket on an assist from Diego Gonzalez.
Midway’s defense kept Temple from scoring for the first 6:29 of the third quarter, paving the way for the game’s deciding run.
“Our guys are just pretty aware of things,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “We didn’t play a great first half. (Temple) played a good first half and we didn’t. Michael Jefferson huddled the guys up and I don’t know exactly what he said, but he talked to them and said ‘It’s time to go.’”
Godsgift Ezedinma ignited the Panthers offense in the third quarter as he hit a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer in the first 55 seconds of the period.
Ezedinma finished with a game-high 20 points, including 9 in the third quarter. He brought Midway’s best 8 minutes to a dramatic finish as he slammed home an alley-oop pass from Jefferson and finished a 3-point play at the line.
Temple’s Leon Hudson made a jumper at the buzzer of the third quarter to lessen the damage, but Midway still won the period 28-5.
The Wildcats never got back within 20 points.
Ezedinma grabbed 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double as he helped the Panthers control the boards. Whiddon scored 12 points and Gonzalez added 11 to join Ezedinma in double-digit scoring.
Although Midway started slow and had difficulty responding to Temple’s zone defense in the first half, Gonzalez came up with a couple of early baskets by getting into passing lanes and finishing off fast-break layups.
Brown said his coaching staff tracks defensive deflections during the game and Gonzalez proved vital in that category against Temple.
“(Gonzalez) had 12 deflections this game,” Brown said. “Our goal is to have 33 a game as a team, so for one guy to have 12, obviously that kind of kept us in striking distance.”
The Midway players and coaches enjoyed a raucous celebration in the locker room after the victory. The Panthers (22-10, 10-3 in District 12-6A) locked up a playoff spot with the win. Midway can finish no worse than third in 12-6A and still has time to catch district-leading Killeen Shoemaker, which entered Friday’s game with a 12-1 loop record.
GIRLS: Midway 58, Temple 45
The Midway Pantherettes overcame an early 18-13 deficit to claim a 12-6A win over the Temple Tem-Cats on Friday evening at the Midway Arena.
The Pantherettes went on a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter that took them from a 5-point hole to a 23-18 advantage.
Temple tied it going into halftime. But Midway (22-12, 13-3 in 12-6A) won the third quarter, 12-9.
Midway’s Jakoriah Long took control in the fourth quarter as she scored 9 of her game-high 24 points to keep the Pantherettes in front. J’Lynn Gus scored 11 to join Long in double-figures.