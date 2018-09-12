Matt Brown admits the guys weren’t thrilled with the idea when he pitched it. The new Midway basketball head coach thought his guys should run in last week’s Hewitt Kiwanis cross country meet in the JV division.
In an email, Brown said he saw the meet as a great opportunity to get some extra conditioning and to help out the cross country program at the same time.
Point guard Anthony Scott, the one who encouraged his teammates to take on the challenge, picked up a medal at the meet as he ran three miles, a distance he’s never run before, in 18:40. Austin Burch finished sixth.
“There’s something about that look in their eyes when you’ve ran 2.9 miles and you have no energy left and somehow you dig down and find a way to sprint and compete against that guy that’s running beside you,” Brown wrote. “You find a lot about what kind of team you have by seeing how hard they fight in that situation. We have some fighters.”