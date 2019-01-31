By adding an LB, Matt Brown lightened his load considerably.
You see, in this particular arrangement, an LB isn’t a measurement of weight. Rather, it refers to Larry Brown – Matt’s father and, as of this season, his most trusted assistant coach.
When Matt Brown ascended from the assistant coaching ranks to take over as Midway’s head boys basketball coach last April, one of his first tasks involved putting together his staff. So, he did what he often does when he arrives at a quandary.
He called his father.
But not for advice, not this time. This time he called with a job offer.
Larry Brown – and, no, it’s not the same Larry Brown who coached at Kansas or in the NBA – is a coaching lifer. He’s been in the business for the past 48 years, having made numerous stops at the high school, college and even international level. He has more than 700 head coaching wins to his credit, and was inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.
When Matt called, Larry – known simply as LB to both Matt and everyone at Midway – was serving as an assistant coach under Chris Beard at resurgent Texas Tech.
“Well, we posted the job and nobody applied, so I got stuck with him,” said Matt Brown, a former standout basketball player and athlete at McGregor. “No, you know, I just got lucky. I brought the opportunity up to him, and I didn’t think in a million years he’d want to do it, because he was with Beard at Tech the past two years. But we started talking about it and it became a possibility.”
It took some talking, though. Larry admits that initially he thought Matt’s idea was a little off-the-wall.
“We had a great run at Texas Tech, working with Coach Beard, and I really wasn’t looking to leave. Matt pitched this to me and I said, ‘Nah, man, I can’t do that,’” said Larry, who had a stint as a Baylor assistant under Harry Miller in 1995-96. “And then I started thinking about it.
“I said, to be able to spend this time with my son on the bench sitting next to him is kind of a blessing. And I said, man, I might not ever get this opportunity again. I’ve been doing this for 48 years, and I figured I’d do one or two years (more) and then go to the beach.”
Once Matt convinced Larry, he presented the idea to Midway athletic director Brad Shelton, who performed the legwork to make it happen.
“Now, LB is regretting every day of it,” Matt said, laughing. “We were able to get him here, and it’s been awesome. We’ve butted heads a couple of times, but I need that, too. We always talk about it and then we always get back to work afterwards.”
High school basketball teams don’t normally have assistant coaches with a half-century of experience at their disposal. Those aren’t normal luxuries.
That’s a fact not lost on the Midway players. The Panthers are too young to have ever heard of E.F. Hutton, but when LB speaks, you’d better believe they listen.
“A lot of knowledge about the game of basketball,” said senior post Levi Whiddon, when asked about what Larry most brings to the team. “He knows way more than anyone I’ve ever met about the sport, and he’s really passionate about it. It fires us all up.
“It’s incredible. He tells us things that most of us would never hear. Just from past experiences that he’s had, because he’s been coaching for a while, so he’s had a lot of experiences and stories to tell. It’s really amazing.”
Senior guard Diego Gonzalez said that LB holds the team accountable in new ways.
“He has college experience, and he has treated us like we’re a college team,” Gonzalez said. “He always expects big of us. He always has something new to teach us, so it’s been great.”
Of course, going from a Division I, Power 5 basketball team to a Class 6A high school could be viewed by some as a step down. But Larry doesn’t look at it that way.
Doesn’t matter the level, he just wants to teach basketball.
“It’s teaching everywhere. It’s all the same,” Larry said. “Really, the basketball is basketball everywhere. You adjust to the opponents you’re playing or the level you’re playing at. And I love teaching basketball.”
Midway still has much to learn, too. The Panthers have put together a solid season, with a 21-10 overall record and a 9-3 mark in District 12-6A, third behind Shoemaker (12-1) and Killeen Ellison (10-3) in the league standings. Midway has a lot going for it, with superior size behind the 6-foot-8 Whiddon, 6-7 Godsgift Ezedinma and 6-6 Michael Jefferson Jr., plus crafty guards like Gonzalez and 5-9 junior Anthony Scott.
A steady, cling-wrap defense has been the team’s calling card, but they’re not immune to breakdowns, either. In a 65-53 loss to Shoemaker on Tuesday, the Panthers surrendered 11 made 3-pointers to the Grey Wolves. The next day, they spent more than an hour in the film room taking note of where their execution waned.
But the Panthers haven’t lost their confidence that they can still figure it out.
“We can make a run for sure,” Whiddon said. “We have a lot of guys, and we’re still working on completely coming together. We’ve made big steps, that’s for sure, but we’re still working on that final step to where we completely build our chemistry and become a great team that can make a deep playoff run.”
After that marathon film session, the head coach delivered a jab to his Pops about the fact that Shoemaker had been LB’s scouting assignment.
Such good-natured banter is common among the coaches. Matt even predicted it. After Midway hired Larry to the basketball staff, Matt went out to Lubbock to help out at one of Beard’s summer camps at Tech.
“And I got up and said, ‘Man, I’m going to go to work for this guy. I don’t know why,’” Larry Brown said. “And (Matt) got up and said, ‘It’s been 33 years now. Payback is coming.’”
Each gives as good as he gets. Matt gives Larry grief about making sure the team’s laundry is done on time, and both men deliver digs when one beats the other to the office.
“And sometimes when I’m teaching those honors P.E. classes I’ll question myself a little bit,” Larry said, smiling.
In truth, he’s loving the gig. He’s teaching the game, Midway is a “great school,” and he’s even been able to spend more time with some of his grandchildren.
And Midway, in turn, has benefited, too. “Any time you’ve got a literal Hall of Famer on your staff, it’s great. He sees things we don’t see,” Matt said.
Matt still makes the final call. He’s the head coach, and he has found that carries a certain responsibility.
But it certainly helps having LB at his side – and vice versa.
“It has been a blessing,” Larry said. “He’s got a great basketball mind. He thinks outside the box, as I do most of the time. For us to put a plan together to be successful to help these kids, that’s why I’m here.”