Lorena posed for some photos with its trophy Friday night after winning the gold pool of the M.T. Rice girls’ small school division on its home floor.
Across town, Connally did the same after claiming the silver pool on its home floor.
Both teams finished 4-0 for the event and can call themselves champions. But Central Texas basketball fans will have to wait longer to find out which will come out on top in a head-to-head matchup.
Because Lorena and Connally will meet twice in district play, the first of which will be Jan. 18 in Lorena, the Lady Cadets volunteered to drop to the silver bracket. But both found the tournament to be beneficial.
“It was good for us. We played some good games against good competition, but it’s also good because we had some common opponents,” said Connally coach Taylor Sims, whose team rolled to 21-0 for the season. “We played Whitney, and so did Lorena. La Vega played Midway Red, we played Midway Red. So it was good for us.”
Lorena (16-6) got the job done in two different ways Friday.
Against Buffalo in the finale, it was the long ball that was working for the Lady Leopards. Jasmyn Franklin buried six of their 10 3-pointers for her 18 points in a 58-33 victory.
“When the ball goes in the basket it just makes everything feel better. It really does,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said. “We’ve struggled to put the ball in the basket at times, but I think we’re executing and getting the shots we’re trying to get. When you do that, you have a better chance of getting them to go in. We’re not going to hit 10 3s the other night, Jasmyn’s been putting a lot of time in and can really shoot the basketball.”
Shots weren’t falling in Friday’s opener for the Lady Leopards, but they managed to grind out a 35-28 win over Crawford.
After a slow start to the tournament Thursday, everything was working for Connally on Friday. They Lady Cadets made 23 treys over the course of their two wins, 70-44 over Midway Red and 63-57 over a solid Whitney squad that fell to Lorena by five Thursday.
Miannah Little scored 48 total points in the two games, and Heaven Lang-Tucker added 47 for Connally.
In the big-school division, Midway struggled to consistently get the ball into the paint and went cold for long stretches to drop a 54-39 decision to Keller Timber Creek.
The defending champion Pantherettes went 9:05 of game time over the span of the first and second quarters without a basket but managed to trail 17-15 when Molly Weaver’s baby hook broke that drought.
Midway got a free throw from Shamaryah Duncan for one of her 16 points to draw within one, but it never got back on equal footing. Mele Kailahi scored 20 points, and Malia Linton had 12 for Timber Creek.
Any hopes of a boys’ team hoisting the championship trophy evaporated in less than a minute and a half.
Midway found itself in a back-and-forth battle throughout with Mansfield Legacy and led by three after a layup by Godsgift Ezedinma, but that was its last bucket. The Broncos scored the last nine points, including a tying 3 with 1:25 to go and four free throws in the final nine seconds to close out the 57-51 decision in the quarterfinals.
“They just played harder than us, they played a little more together,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “They fought a little bit harder than us, and we just didn’t bring it when we needed to. We’re still learning. A lot of our guys are new, and we’re still trying to find our chemistry. We’ve had some ups and downs, and we’re at a down right now. The key is we have to learn from this and actually grow if we want to reach our potential.”
Levi Whiddon had 13 points for Midway, which also received 12 from Anthony Scott.
Mansfield Legacy cruised past Pflugerville Connally in the semifinals, 62-46. It will meet Pearland, a 70-68 winner over Mansfield Lake Ridge in the other semifinal, for the tournament crown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Midway Arena.
Waco High was the only other area boys’ team to reach the gold bracket, but it took a 94-45 loss to Lake Ridge in the quarterfinals.