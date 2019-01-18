LORENA — Lorena guard Caiden Livingston poured in six 3-pointers, propelling the Leopards to a 53-39 victory over Connally in the nightcap on Friday at Lorena High School.
Livingston scored all of his game-high 18 points from beyond the arc. He nailed four treys in the first half, pushing Lorena (19-5, 2-1 in District 18-4A) into a 28-16 lead at the break. He stayed hot in the third quarter, tossing in his second triple of that period at the 4:38 mark to put the Leopards in front 36-18.
Lorena forward Bryan Ash scored 13 points and pulled down more than his share of crucial rebounds in the second half as the Leopards fended off the Cadets.
Korie Black scored 13 points to lead Connally (10-9, 2-1) and Zailin Cleveland added 10.