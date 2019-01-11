Staff reports
KILLEEN – If you want to win a district championship, you’ve got to get some clutch wins along the way.
Of course, you don’t have to tell the Midway Pantherettes this.
Reaghan Ridge dropped in a clutch basket with three seconds left on the clock, hoisting the Pantherettes to a 45-44 win over Killeen Ellison on Friday night in a hotly-contested District 12-6A encounter.
Midway (17-11 overall, 8-2 in district) trailed by five with 90 seconds to go, but closed on a 7-2 run to pick up the win. The Pantherettes are in sole possession of first place, a game ahead of Copperas Cove and Harker Heights at 7-3 each.
Ridge’s game-winning shot was just her second field goal of the game, and first since the first quarter, but it was a big one, naturally. Jakoriah Long topped all scorers with 17 points for Midway, while Shamaryah Duncan heated up from outside and finished with 13.
Alina Simon and Chyrah Thompson paced Ellison (10-15, 5-5) with eight points apiece.
Midway will return home to face Waco High on Tuesday.
Lorena 43, Robinson 40
LORENA – The Lady Leopards, who are holding teams to 30 points per game, got it done on defense again in improving to 3-0 in District 18-4A competition.
Bailey Burbidge swished in 17 points to lead the offensive attack for Lorena (19-6 overall), while Jasmyn Franklin hit for 12. Lorena is all alone in first place in the district, a game up on Robinson and Connally.
For Robinson (2-1 in district), Madison Crowson had a big night with 23 points.
Moody 61, Valley Mills 55
MOODY – The Lady Bearcats fought back with a fourth-quarter surge to upend the Lady Eagles in District 17-2A action.
Moody (15-6 overall, 6-1 district) trailed by 10 in the third quarter, but started chipping away at the lead with the inside-outside game of Jaylah Good and Alli Lantz.
Good scored 26 points, controlling the paint, while Lantz scored 16 for the Lady Bearcats. She hit four 3-pointers, and also drained four clutch free throws in the final minute.
Valley Mills fought hard, and for much of the game held the lead, thanks in large part to the scoring of Tyra Sadler, who led all players with 29. Avery Huffman contributed 16 for the Lady Eagles.
BOYS Ellison 60, Midway 59 (OT)
KILLEEN – Shamir Bogues wasn’t about to let the Midway Panthers own the city of Killeen for the second time in a week.
The Ellison guard hit a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then added a game-winning drive with five seconds left in overtime, propelling the 16th-ranked Eagles over the visiting Panthers.
The Panthers led by nine points entering the fourth, but Ellison (19-6, 6-2) didn’t go down without a fight. The Eagles stormed back to tie the score at 56 by the end of regulation, thanks to Bouges’ tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left.
Then Bogues came up big again in OT to spark the Eagles to the win. The Panthers dropped to 18-9 overall and 6-2 in district action, tied with Ellison for second, a game behind 18th-ranked Shoemaker for the league lead. Shoemaker topped Temple, 53-31, on Friday.
Midway will return home to play Waco High on Tuesday.
Chilton 41, Rosebud-Lott 40
TRAVIS – Dontrell Bailey pumped in 20 points as Chilton won its Highway 77 battle with rival Rosebud-Lott.
DeAuntre Davis added 10 points for the Pirates (10-6, 5-0 in 17-2A), who won their seventh straight game.
Brady Hering dropped in 14 points in the loss for Rosebud-Lott (12-10, 1-4).
West 70, Rio Vista 34
WEST – The Trojans completed a 2-0 week with a romp over visiting Rio Vista.
West (16-9, 3-2 in 17-3A) showed some nice balance, as nine players scored and three hit for double figures. Anthony McGlothen led the way with 16 points, while Thomas Davis and Jayden Gerik netted 13 points apiece.
West will look for its third straight win when it travels to Keene on Tuesday.