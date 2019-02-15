BUFFALO – If you want to score on the Lorena Lady Leopards, you’d better bring your “A” game.
Lorena again used some stifling defense to hold its opponent well under its season average, rejecting Rusk, 40-21, in the Class 4A area girls basketball playoffs on Friday night. The Lady Leopards (27-7) will move on to the Region III-4A quarterfinals next week to face the Midlothian-Jasper winner, with a spot in the regional tournament on the line.
“We’ve got to continue to carry that defense with us,” said Lorena coach Rodney Gee.
Jasmyn Franklin swished in three 3-pointers to fuel Lorena’s offense, finishing with 11 points. Sara Robertson scored all 10 of her points in the first half, as the Lady Leopards pounced on Rusk for a 24-5 halftime lead.
Rusk didn’t crack double digits on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Prosper 57, Midway 47
MIDLOTHIAN – 25th-ranked Prosper used a second-quarter surge to push past Midway in the Class 6A area playoffs at Midlothian High School.
Midway (23-13) trailed by only a point after one quarter, but the Lady Eagles (27-9) outscored the Pantherettes, 21-14, in the second period to make Midway play catch-up the rest of the way.
Jakoriah Long finished up a breakout season with a 15-point effort for Midway, and Reaghan Ridge scored 10 points. Jordyn Oliver paced Prosper with 22 points.
Connally 49, Huntington 46
ATHENS – Officially, they’re Lady Cadets. But they’re also trailblazers.
Connally will make its first trip to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals after knocking off 19th-ranked Huntington in the 4A area playoffs.
Miannah Little scored the go-ahead basket on a drive with two minutes to go, giving the Lady Cadets (29-4) a 47-46 lead. Then Heaven Lang-Tucker put the halo on a heavenly win by snaring a clutch rebound and hitting two free throws with six seconds to go. Huntington (30-6) attempted a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it went awry.
Little led all scorers with 30 points, while Lang-Tucker had 10. Micayla Havard topped Huntington with 14.
Next up for Connally in the regional quarterfinals will be Fairfield, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College in Corsicana. That matchup will serve as a rematch of a playoff game from last year, won by Fairfield, as well as a rematch of a non-district game this year, won by Connally.
Fairfield 43, Venus 39
CORSICANA – Despite seeing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead whittled all the way to three in the late stages, the Lady Eagles persevered for a Class 4A area-round victory.
Fairfield led 26-15 at the half and held a 44-34 lead with a little more than two minutes to play. But Venus didn’t go quietly, as Shyann Lewis and Peyton Willey sparked a comeback that made it a one-possession game with less than a minute to go.
However, Fairfield hung on, as Braden Bossier made a clutch free throw in the final seconds for the four-point edge. Josey Richardson scored 10 points for Fairfield (27-8), while Bossier had 10.
The Lady Eagles will await Connally in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
Abbott 74, Aquilla 24
ITALY – In a rivalry game with a little more at stake than usual, the Lady Panthers had no problem dispatching the Lady Cougars to move on to the Region IV-1A quarterfinals.
Abbott (23-2) will face Chireno, a 46-28 winner over Iredell, next week at a time and site to be announced.
The Lady Panthers put this one in the bag early, scoring more points (27) in the opening quarter than Aquilla would end up scoring for the game. Rachel Kallus helped ignite that jump-start, scoring 18 of her game-high 27 points in the first half.
Sophomore Sofi Stalker nailed three 3-pointers for Abbott on her way to 20 points, and was “huge in every facet of the game tonight,” said Abbott coach Matt Hejl.
Senior post Lesley Gerik hit for 10 points in her final game for Aquilla.
Lovelady 38, Crawford 36
JEWETT – A hotly-contested game went right down to the final seconds, but the Lady Lions ended up turning back the Lady Pirates in the Class 2A area playoffs at Leon High School.
Crawford trailed 22-12 at the half, but put together a fantastic third-quarter effort to trim the gap to 29-27 entering the fourth quarter. The Lady Pirates kept battling to whittle the deficit all the way to one with less than a minute to play, but couldn’t ever knock down the game-tying or go-ahead basket.
Crawford’s year, which included an undefeated run through district, ends at 24-10.
BOYS Chilton 39, Rosebud-Lott 29
Chilton big men De’auntre Davis and Chris Oliver scored 13 points apiece to propel the Pirates over the Cougars in a District 17-2A tiebreaker contest at University High School.
That means Chilton will be the No. 3 seed out of the district and will face Axtell at 6 p.m. Monday at University High School in the bi-district playoffs. Rosebud-Lott takes the No. 4 seed and will meet Riesel at 7:30 p.m. at University, following the Chilton-Axtell game.